Cheers: To block robo calls go to donotcall.gov . It can take up to 2 weeks however I do not receive any more robo calls.
Cheers to the people that won’t move up to the car in front of them at a stoplight. I tried to get into the left turn lane but it’s blocked by someone who is one or two cars behind the car in front of them. Be considerate, people!
Cheers to Terry Reilly Health Services! What a wonderful experience we had receiving our Covid vaccines. The staff was amazing and the coordination was impeccable! TRHS does not get enough credit for all they do for the community. Thank you for everything you do!!
Health Services. We had our Covid vaccine in Marsing and could not be happier! They are so well organized-so friendly-and very accommodating. And-they do an excellent job of out reaching to communities. Keep it up TRHS!!!