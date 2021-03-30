Jeers to the Idaho Press Sports Desk. A week ago on Friday, NNU had important softball and baseball home double headers. There was absolutely no report or even scores in Saturday’s paper. On Saturday, the same two doubleheaders and NO report in Sunday’s paper. Who is responsible for reporting local sports and getting results?
Three Cheers for the Idaho Press!! 1) For the best comics selection in the NorthWest 2) For the Legislative insights provided by Betsy Z. Russell and not least, 3) For the Two Wheeled Wanderer whose gentle accepting commentary regarding his travels provides a beautiful intimate look at a world far away.
Jeers to grocery store employees filling home orders. There is never an “excuse me”, “ I’m sorry” — they just move in and take over the isles. You might consider certain hours for filling orders or perhaps having a lesson on manners. It’s irritating!
CHEERS to St. Alphonsus hospital for their excellent COVID-19 virus vaccine program. The new Meridian facility is outstanding. I just had my second dose injection today. The process is efficient, well staffed, and very professional. Thank you to everyone involved for your efforts. Being fully inoculated is certainly a tremendous load off of my mind. But remember, this crisis is not over yet. Everyone still needs to keep wearing the mask in public places.