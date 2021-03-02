Jeers to those who have the power and don’t use it to crack down on the harassing robocalls every day! Is harassment not against the law anymore?
Jeers: I was wrong last week. All the trash was under the snow around the lake. Can they take the money Republic rebates the cities and hire a cleaning service for the routes from Nampa and Caldwell to Pickles Butte?
I’d like to send a cheer to Laura, the Paper Slinger, for her kindness. We asked her to throw the paper up against our garage so we can get it easily and don’t have to go out in bad weather to pick it up. She hasn’t missed a day since in making sure the newspaper is delivered as requested. We really appreciate our Paper Slinger!
Cheers: Thank you to the Best Newspaper (Idaho Press) Delivery Lady Ever! Amazed how our paper is always delivered earlier than “on-time” delivery actually and, placed kindly on porch. During this changing world with so many “unknowns,” knowing our great Idaho Press paper will be available to read each morning is so appreciated! Thank you, Brenda! I applaud the Idaho Press and their excellent non-bias coverage and especially for their awesome employee, Newspaper Deliverer Brenda.
Cheers: Nampa High School would like to thank the NHS Class of 1951 Mini Reunion Group for their donation to our Wrestling Team! We appreciate your thoughtfulness and kindness!
Cheers to Epic Shine Car Wash in Nampa. The employees let us know we had to remove our bike rack or it could get damaged in the car wash. Then, one of them went the extra mile and hosed off the muddy bike rack for us. We really appreciated you taking that extra step to provide such kind and thoughtful customer service. Thank you!