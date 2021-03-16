Cheers to the Idaho Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center, which has increased the number of eyeglasses exponentially. This last Lions year (2019-2020), Envision in partnership with the Boise Bench Lions with an assist from the Boise Host Lions, recycled a record 108,128 pairs of eyeglasses. The prescription glasses have gone to a variety of locations such as Belize, Nicaragua and Africa. The non-prescription glasses are donated to locations including Corpus Christi House in Boise, St. Lukes ICU, and the Boise Public Library.
Cheers to Terry Reilly Clinic on 16th in Nampa for the fantastic job they are doing at their vaccination clinic. Friendly, knowledgeable, fast, easy in and out process.
Jeers to the water company! Two days trying to talk to someone, anyone. Wait times of 17-28 minutes each time! Uncalled for! Still have not gotten to speak to someone! Hire more people!
Jeers to the woman in the store on her phone. On speaker, yelling and screaming at God knows who, and everyone could hear her. The people she was fighting with were yelling back. Show some respect! People do not want to hear your conversations miles away! Shut off your dang phones or go outside and yell!
Jeers to people that just “DRIVE”! Oblivious to others, rules, speeds, pedestrians! Maybe you all need to read the driving manual before getting into another car, plus read the biggest article on courtesy, and respect! When a person cannot even walk in a crosswalk for fear of being run over! Too many red-light runners and tailgaters. Shame on so many bad drivers in the Treasure Valley!
Jeers to our Legislature for not opting Idaho out of so-called “Daylight Saving Time.” Who benefits from the twice-a-year jolt to everyone’s system? Some argue that there’s an upside to safety, the economy, and active lifestyles, but the downside in poorer health, less productivity, and extra costs easily tips the scales against DST in any form. Please, Legislators, do something useful and get rid of DST now!