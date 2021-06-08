Cheers to HillCrest Cemetery. This Memorial Day we discovered signs letting us know how long we could leave up our decorations. If this posting has been out other years, we did not see it. Often we’ve run back a mere twenty-four hours later to find our decorations missing.
Cheers for the displays of Petunias in Downtown Nampa! As a florist there are so many different colors besides, ALWAYS Pinks and whites. Maybe change it up next year? Still Very Beautiful! Rose garden, Lakeview Park always needs special care, Dry and more weeds than roses!