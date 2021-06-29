CHEERS to the cast of “Evita” at Saturday’s matinee! Great job!
Three Cheers for Jim Jones — a voice of reason in this time of polarity.
A Huge Cheers and Thank You, to the Mother and Son, who we “joined for dinner” and good fun, at Texas Roadhouse on Thursday the 24th,in the bar area. I was taken back when our bill had been satisfied. You are very kind and I will ensure that, we will pay it forward.
Jeers to the City of Nampa and Canyon County for their failure to stay ahead of the “goat heads” along our roads and the pathways that are so well used by residents, either walking or biking. It is difficult to go anywhere on a bike without getting a collection of them in my tires. The kosha and white top seem to be flourishing as well.
On Tuesday 6/16 I suffered a major heart attack, Cheers to my wife for calling 911. The first responders were there in minutes and immediately started working on me. Probably saved my life. Cheers to you all. I don’t remember much about that except the doctor introduced himself as Dr Green. There is not a Cheers big enough to express my admiration for all the folks in the cardiac section.