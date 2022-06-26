Cheers to the folks getting the money together to keep the Green Leaf Cafe, true Idaho spirit. Big jeers to the developers and the city for allowing this, ruining the rural setting in Nampa and Caldwell by building tons of sub divisions, the area is loosing it’s charming setting, way too crowded.
Jeers: Shame on the Ford Idaho Center owned by the city of Nampa for charging $5.00 parking fee for the High School Graduations. If need be charge for other venues (concerts, Home shows, ect.) but not for the graduations when parents & grandparents whom most pay taxes to attend there family members momentous occasion. Very Wrong!!
Cheers to Lone Star Middle School teacher, Cindy Snyder, and the administration for organizing the Coffee Club with students to learn real-world life skills. What a wonderful experience for all involved. Thank you!
Jeers: To the clown pulling a white trailer with a couple of four letter, one finger salutes to President Biden, what would you say to your young grandchildren when they ask ‘what does that mean grandpa?’ It means he actually learned to spell a word with four letters.
Jeers to the City of Caldwell / Canyon County. How long must we wait for a stop light to be installed at Simplot Blvd. and Farmway Rd. That intersection is a mess. Please do something...
The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Cheers & Jeers. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter or Cheers & Jeersatidahopress.com/opinion.
The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Cheers & Jeers. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter or Cheers & Jeersatidahopress.com/opinion.