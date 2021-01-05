Cheers to BSU Radio Station 90.3 FM for airing Celtic Christmas Music on Saturday, December 26th. Every Saturday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm KBSU airs True Celtic Music from the Heart of Ireland & Scotland, this year Saturday came the day after Christmas. What a wonderful treat to hear the energizing & deeply heart-felt celebrations of Christmas through the Beautiful Music of our Celtic Relatives. Many folks could learn a bit about the deep, true meaning of the season through the beautiful hearts of the Celts. Thank You KBSU! We listen every Saturday for Our Celtic Music Programs.
Jeers to the Idaho Press Tribune. You would think after the year that we have had the paper could have wished everyone a MERRY CHRISTMAS. No where on the front page would you have known it was even Christmas day. Shame on you.
Cheers to the person who paid for my meal at the Burger Den in Middleton. It’s wonderful to see the generosity of those in the community. I passed it on and bought the person behinds meal. God Bless.
Cheers to the person who handed my son an envelope outside his place of business, it was a Christmas card with $20 inside. My son was having a rotten day and after this happened it raised his spirits. God Bless you.
Cheers to the couple that was at the 12th Street Walmart on Dec. 26th in Nampa. My mother is in her 80s and was buying batteries. She was having a difficult time with the holidays with being without our dad he had passed away two years before. She was talking to the lady behind her and paid no attention as to what was going on. The couple in front of her had paid for her batteries. With her being on social security this really helped her out. Just want to say thank you and may God bless you.
Jeers to the editors who greenlighted the cringe-inducing headline, “Getting Infected” on the article about the rise in fishing during the pandemic. At a time when Covid-19 cases are at an all-time high and families and businesses are suffering as a result, the headline sacrifices sensitivity for cute. Save the cheap shots for the late night TV guys, and try a little creativity. Surely other puns would suffice. Maybe, “For Reel: Fishing On the Rise During Pandemic” or “Fishing Interest Scales Up,” or even “Angling for Fun During the Pandemic.” You get the picture.
Jeers who gave the okay for a group of knuckle heads to close down Southside Blvd from Amity to Greenhurst for over a week. These people don’t even care enough to do one lane at a time. They shut down the whole area and even on the weekend when they are not working. Completely rude on their part. They also put their sign in the middle of the road on Southside close to Greenhurst and it has almost caused several accidents. This was not well thought out.
Cheers for a good neighbor and friend, Sharon Van der Veen, who for the last month has given about half of her time to someone at the end of her life (in hospice oversight) who would otherwise have been alone. Sharon dropped in one day to check on Wanda, whom she found collapsed, and wound up providing pretty much full-time nursing duties (with Margaret Mason), another church sister who traded off with her.
Cheers to the Nampa Library staff for hanging in there with us to see that patrons were able to return & check-out library materials in safety during this pandemic. It would be a sad life, indeed, without books! Love you guys & gals!
Jeers to the emergency rooms when Quick Care sends you over there, because they cannot help you, and the ER acts like you should not be there either! Twice this has happened to two of us in two different families. You are sent home with nothing but pills or no treatment at all, when you have a serious injury or medical needs. And then you get a ridiculous bill for them doing nothing!
Cheers to the best dentist in Caldwell, Patrick Waite at Clock Tower Dental. I lost a crown on a tooth Christmas Eve Day. The offices were closed for the holiday so I called his emergency number. He called me right back and we set a time to meet at his office to fix my tooth. He went above and beyond! Thank you so much Dr. Waite. I also want to thank his family for allowing their plans to be disrupted. Cheers and more cheers! You made my Christmas!