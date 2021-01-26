Cheers the staff at the Winter Nights Aglow. The staff was so helpful and pleasant. The event was way beyond what we expected. Thanks again Daniel and Janet Lyda. See you next year.
Cheers to Idaho Central Credit Union for their support of our faculty at Skyview High School. The treats and snacks were greatly appreciated by our teachers and staff!!
Cheers to Jeff and Matt from the Nampa road department. On Jan. 20 we were getting out of the car and starting to carry about a dozen bags of groceries into the house. A city truck pulled up and two guys got out. Seeing us, both on walkers, they offered to help carry the bags in for us. Thanks guys!!
Jeers: Does the city of Nampa care about the safety of pedestrian traffic walking downtown? What can be done to monitor the flow of traffic on 11th Ave South between 1st Street South and 2nd Street South? Are motorists ALLOWED to block the intersection and crosswalk at 1st Street South when traffic is backed up? Could a sign please be posted saying DO NOT BLOCK INTERSECTION to give fire, police, and pedestrians like me OPEN ACCESS to safely use this intersection at all times? Thanks and God bless you.
Cheers: Hayden Hinchman’s poem “America’s Garden” is truly wonderful.