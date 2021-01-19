Cheers to the Republic Services people who collect trash and recycling in the Springcreek section of Harris Ranch. They really do show they care to serve us who live there. They get out of their trucks to upright containers that are knocked over and clean up anything that falls on the ground. They are friendly and courteous. Thank you, Republic Services. Keep up your good work.
Cheers to citizens who check on their senior citizen neighbors to make sure their smoke detectors are working, and offer to buy them batteries if necessary. Jeers to those who do not.
Cheers to the staff of St. Al’s on Curtis for their efficient processing and delivering of COVID-19 vaccines to teachers this weekend. The signage was clear and directed everyone at every step of the process. The staff were friendly, courteous, and efficient. From parking my car to exiting the parking lot took less than 30 minutes. Great job!! Thank you.
Jeers to the very crude billboard on Garrity Blvd. that applauds a bodily function. What is the point? Do we really want this to represent the city of Nampa? Jeers to those who approve the billboards in our city. Their oversight seems to be in the toilet, so to speak.