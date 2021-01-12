Cheers to all the people who share the many random or deliberate acts of kindness in our community. While surrounded by negativity, it’s uplifting to read about these positive experiences. Keep looking and FINDING things and people who are making the world a better place. THANKS!
Cheers to the staff, at West Valley Medical center in the Colvid-19 ward, up on the second floor. My wife was admitted on Christmas eve with the virus. On Christmas day I was admitted with the virus as well.
We were both having breathing problems and required being put on oxygen. We were both in the same room that I referred it to as the Honeymoon Suite of the covid ward. Room 211. The care we received was such a blessing. Everyone kept saying, you can beat this. Well, we did. Both sent home to recover. Thank you all.
Jeers! Nampa, Almost Dark. Stopped at Midland, Red Light. We Crossed Roosevelt. Many cars behind us, many cars coming towards us. Most have headlights on. We see this car, no lights on, swerve out, coming straight AT US, trying to pass about 25 cars, on it’s right, to make a left turn! No middle turn lane here! This car does not stop, we swerve, cars going everywhere! This car kept going! Almost hitting cars, driving between cars! Then...did a left turn on Roosevelt! Something out of a movie!
Cheers to the secret Santa who paid for the entire meal plus tip for two grateful seniors on Christmas Eve at the Nampa Denny’s. May God bless you in the coming year!
Cheers to Fiction 101 1st place winner Carole Skinner, by far the best short, short story. “His Keys” by Mark McCallister was pretty good.
Cheers: To Idaho Press. Spectacular coverage 1/8 on the riot invasion of the Washington, D.C, capitol.
Jeers to long wait hold times for utility companies. 45 minutes is horrible for those who want to speak to a live person!