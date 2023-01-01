This is a short list of some hot-button issues. Because of the controversy surrounding them, we will accept only signed letters to the editor — not cheers or jeers — on the following issues: English vs. Spanish language, Governmental agency decisions, Planning and zoning issues, Immigration issues Religion Elections, Personnel issues, Gay marriage, Political issues, All reader submissions for the Opinion page are run as is, with no editing for style, grammar, punctuation or spelling. We reserve the right to refuse entries.
Jeers you the little white car with 1A plates who was speeding on Hwy 95 and almost had a head on when passing which would have involved 5 vehicles. This was on August 24. CHEERS to the thee ISP officers who had him stopped on the interstate! Sweet justice!
Cheers to Steven Shake for posing the ten important questions for candidates in the Letters to the Editor section of the Sept. 6th issue of the Idaho Press. Perfect for independent thinking voters.
Thank you Rake Up Nampa and The Cheese Factory volunteers for doing an excellent job raking up our yard. Cheers!
Cheers to the Nampa Rake-up team that did my leaves and trimmed a big rose bush. You are angels in Nampa.
Cheers to the city of Caldwell for the beautiful light display. Jeers for having that old truck in the way at the plaza taking away valuable space. I see kids climbing it, could be a liability to the city.
A very big Cheers to a fantastic mailman who is retiring right after Thanksgiving. You’ve been a big part of our neighborhood for the last eight years. Have an amazing retirement!! From your favorite birdwatcher near the college.
Cheers to our thoughtful Idaho Press paper deliverer. He/she throws the newspaper up against the garage door where it doesn’t usually get wet from rain and snow. We are elderly and appreciate not having to walk out on (possibly) an icy driveway to pick up our paper. Cheers for considerate paper deliverers.
Cheers to the Music Department of NNU for their presentation of “Noel”, a delightfully joyous musical tribute to the Christmas Season. The music was diversified from Christmas selections, jazz presentations, and a particularly entertaining rendition of the “12 Days of Christmas.” Vocal and instrumental groups were very polished and professional. If you haven’t been to see/hear it, please do so. It will definitely make your holidays more enjoyable and meaningful.
Cheers to Dr. Peter Jensen for the many years of eye care he provided to the people of Nampa and beyond. He will be retiring this month and we wish him all possible pleasure and enjoyment in his new life, much as he enhanced our lives by his dedication, professionalism and caring. Godspeed, Dr. Peter.
Cheers to all the Idaho cowboys & cowgirls participating in the National Finals Rodeo this week in Las Vegas. We’re proud of you and wish you the very best luck. I’m enjoying every minute of it on RFDTV. All of you cowboys & cowgirls have worked hard and deserve to be in the finals. Hurray to you all. Good Luck.
Jeers to BSU for not including the BSU band in travel plans to the Bowl Game. Guess we now know how important these musicians are not! The band is there to support the team and fans every game. BUT, I guess the ‘powers to be’ are not that caring. So sad!