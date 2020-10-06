Cheers: Great big cheers go out to Zeyer Funeral Chapel and the Zeyer family for giving out sweet corn for the last several years at there funeral home in Nampa for the public to enjoy. Some of the best sweet corn we had this year. Thanks again. Rick & Sue
Jeers: I’ve put off writing you for a long time in hopes the issue I’m writing about would be resolved but it hasn’t been. Like another recent opinion-page writer and others I know have said, the newsprint of the Idaho Press is too faded to comfortably read--some almost not readable at all. The problem seems to be lack of contrast between the print color and the paper color. And I’ve got up-to-date glasses that are fine. Since so many younger news-hungry people now get their news from the internet, I think that many of your subscribers are older readers like me who like to read a paper they hold in their hands. I therefore think it would benefit you business-wise to make the Press more readable to that segment of readership. It would also consequently benefit us readers who want to buy and read your paper but are having too much difficulty doing it.
Jeers! Grocery chain we have shopped for 15 years, asked to change a $20, NOT coins. Customer service said, go to the cashier! Today, after buying food, the cashier had a fit, to give us two $5s for $10! Now said go to customer service? No one knows anything! Customer service then rudely tells us no change. This store has lost our business!
JEERS to our local small grocery store. I have been loyal to our local small chain grocery store in Owyhee County for years. Yesterday I gave up. Rarely does any staff wear a mask. Counters are not cleaned and sanitizer bottles at the checkout are often missing or empty. There is community spread of covid in our town and the grocery store can’t have their staff wear masks? Something wrong here.
Jeers to a local car dealership’s service department. My wife came home from a service and I noticed some of the wheel nuts where missing. I checked the other wheel nuts and they where all loose. I had two separate complaints about their service department, and they were rude. Is this what I get for putting my family in danger? Shame on them, and I hope no one else is put in this type of danger. Cheers to the parts guy who apologized for the service department.
Jeers: Are we completely out of good farm trucks and qualified drivers these days? It seems that the onion harvest has brought out the worst of the worst. I have had enough of this nonsense. After being put into the gravel by a truck today, and listening to unneeded engine brakes all evening, I have had enough! Not to mention the trucks and their disrepair, putting all of your families in danger. I’m sure they are not all bad, but we have found the bottom of the barrel. What is the answer? Complain to the farmer or call the sheriff?
Cheers: Multiple readers have offered Cheers, prayers and well wishes to the Amalgamated Sugar employee who was taken to the hospital after an explosion in the plant’s sugar beet pulp steam dryer on Sept. 28. The employee was treated and released, and four other employees were treated on site. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating and has not yet released further details. The Idaho Press will continue to report on the situation.
Jeers to the lack of coverage for the Sept. 26th Prayer Walk & Rally at the State Capitol in Boise. There were hundreds in attendance with presentations by six local pastors calling our community and nation to RETURN to the roots of our Christian heritage in America in concert with the same event in Washington DC.
Cheers to the wonderful job the Boise police did in traffic control for the prayer walk on Saturday morning. They are great and are much appreciated!