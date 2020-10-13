Cheers: A big cheer for bringing back the puzzles that have been missing from the Lazy Sunday Section. I hope this is permanent. So glad to see Cryptoquip back, that was my favorite.
Jeers to local radio stations that play hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s and play the same songs over and over — day in, day out; week in, week out; month in, month out. We’re talking three decades of music, and you only have a couple hundred songs to play ad-nauseum? There were thousands of songs from that era. Expand your library. Do some research and exploring. There’s so much good music from that time. Find it and play it, for the love of God. If I have to listen to “Sunglasses at Night” once more, I’ll scream.
Cheers for Reddish Pharmacy in Nampa, Idaho! Kevin and his whole staff have carried on the legend of his father in the most respectful way! They are kind, efficient, and caring to all Patients! Even through this Pandemic, their service is exceptional! Thank You!
Jeers to companies that leave mean messages like you are a criminal because you miss One payment! Times are extremely tough for children who are single parents. Everyone struggles these days! Everyone has a situation, but Are NOT criminals!
Cheers to the IPT for their inspiring front-page story on the 2021 ID teacher of year! Thanks! (Editor’s note: Thank you to Idaho Education News for writing the story and sharing it with other outlets.)
Cheers to those who broadcast the vice presidential debates for showing us both candidates all the time, so we could see how the candidate who wasn’t speaking was responding to the one who was. Body language often reveals much more than words can, and I learned a lot just watching the body language of the non-speaking candidate. Cheers to widescreen televisions and high definition, which has helped make this possible. A marvelous use of the technology!
Jeers to Dr offices that type in ALL your information for your appointment. When you arrive, someone takes your info AGAIN. Then a nurse takes vitals, and your information AGAIN!! Finally the Dr sees you, and asks, WHY are you here today!! ???
Jeers to customer service that says they have to call you back and never do. Then when you call back, they have no record of you calling!