Jeers. Who dropped the ball — me for not noticing the newspaper coverage of the Boy Scouts’ food drive on Saturday, Nov. 7, or this newspaper for not covering it?
Jeers. Sad outcome of fast-food restaurants. Some are closed due to Covid outbreaks. Some should be closed to long wait times, poor service! We waited, car shut off, counted 20-30 minutes wait PER CAR! Was as if one car was served at a time. Our turn finally came! All due to the person taking orders! Do not hire someone who cannot take an order! Repeated order 10 times! Terrible!
Cheers to heroes, and mine are veterans, paramedics, nurses, doctors and law enforcement and firemen because they are on the front line and in the trenches and are saving lives. They are defined by character and integrity. Cheers because these people have character and instill ethics, but most of all they have a sense of pride and it shows in their work. They are hard chargers who get the job done. What they do is go above and beyond, and they have my utmost respect because they shine.
A Huge Cheers to NNU ladies softball team for raking up our 1/2 acre for Rake Up Nampa. They worked in rain and a wind burst. Thank you so very much, we are so grateful. –Bob and Lonnie
Cheers to two good neighbors, who took it upon themselves to clean up the alley alongside the homeless shelter in our Nampa neighborhood: Diane Brumbaugh and George Collette.
Cheers: Went shopping at Meridian Walmart, and 80%, including most of the staff, were wearing masts, a good showing for an otherwise ‘freedom from compliance’ community.
Jeers: Went to a gym in Boise. Only 10% were wearing masks, and that included ALL of the staff. Must admit, the staff does a great job keeping the place clean.
Jeers to handymen who neglect to keep scheduled appointments.
Cheers to kids featured in the Future Farmers section, published every week in the Intermountain Farm and Ranch section. Similar traits are excitement about farming/ranching, hard work, leadership and dedication to pursuing careers, often in agriculture. We used to call them well-rounded kids. Cheers also to the adults who mentor these kids. Cheers to the Idaho Press for publishing Intermountain Farm and Ranch. I had a fleeting knowledge of the industry behind my food on my table. Now I have an appreciation of the vital importance of agriculture and how it impacts my life. And admiration of hard working individuals in all aspects of farming and ranching. It’s a no miss read at my kitchen table.