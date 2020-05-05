Cheers to everyone giving drive thru food business and cheers for being patient. Recently the wait was literally 20+ minutes long per car! You just turned off your engine and waited. People were polite and the business, when it was your turn, acted Happy, like, just another day! God Bless Small Business’s and drive thru food stops in these times!
Cheers to the anonymous person at the 10 Mile Road Walmart who turned in my wallet and cell phone about 12:30 on May 1st. I left it in the shopping cart after unloading my groceries. I wish I knew who you were so I could thank you personally! Thank you!
Cheers: While shopping at Walmart on 12th Avenue I discovered I had forgotten my wallet. A young woman with small children stepped up and paid for my groceries. You are such a good example to your children. Thank you again. I will play it forward.
Cheers to Caldwell Floral. When I needed some pins in order to sew some masks for our staff I called and asked if they had any boutonniere pins that I could buy for that purpose. They not only gave me the pins but wouldn’t let me pay for them. What an awesome business. I’ll definitely give them my business when I need flowers.
Cheers to First Responders and healthcare workers who put their lives on the line for our communities.
Jeers to activists and politicians who incite resistance to public health measures for selfish gain.
Jeers to gas price increase since the state is beginning to open back up. There is NEVER a shortage of fuel, the whole pricing system works on supply and demand. When nobody is traveling or buying fuel the gas prices ALWAYS drop in order to luer people into buying Fuel. When holidays, vacation time, or travel time comes the gas prices ALWAYS Skyrocket because people are traveling and need fuel. It’s all just another government SCAM for We the People to endure. Pandemic, state of emergency or normal daily life. It’s all the same when it comes to gas pricing.
Jeers: Huge jeers to Kevin Warnock’s rant, 05/01, against Hoffman and IFF. If you think he should have to pay for his opinion pieces then how about Judy Ferro and Jim Jones?
Cheers to the awesome lady who found my wallet in the Walmart Market parking lot and drove it all the way to my house to return it with all the cash and cards still in it!!! It made me realize there are still such amazing and honest people in this world. Thank-you so much again!!!!
Jeers to the Idaho Press for its limitation of one letter to the editor per person per month. Allowing a person as erudite, educated and linguistically facile as I am to submit only one letter per month tragically deprives your readers of a mental and emotional universe of illuminating and thought-provoking content.
Cheers to Eisenhower republicans and Kennedy democrats who were willing to work together and make America great but today’s parties could learn a lot from those days long gone bye. Cheers to the days when politicians listen to the voice of the people and worked to help the poor and the less forgotten but it was also a time when people came together and worship together in peace. cheers to the good old days when you learn to work hard and learn to make money last and some things were a treat not to be taken lightly.
Cheers to Scott and Liz White. They found my cellphone along side the road in the middle of no where in Oregon and returned it to me about 120 miles from where they found it.
JEERS to Walmart customers who think it’s OK to leave their shopping cart in the parking lot at the end of a visit with trash in the basket. Yo Mama doesn’t work at Walmart! Who do you expect to pick up after you? The next customer with the bad luck to use that cart or maybe an already harried & overworked Walmart employee?! Grow up & clean up after yourself!
BIG CHEERS to Nampa Christian Schools for showing common sense and for setting a good example by opening up their school. The Bible is full of the command for Christians to FEAR NOT. Surely that ALSO includes not fearing supposed “viruses”!
Cheers to John Paige, letter carrier in Pocatello for his plea to fund the US Postal Service. As a self funded business, and one we all rely on, it is important that they remain in business during this time of doubt and then for recovery. They will play a major part in getting our economy going again.
Jeers to the folks who refuse to wear masks during this Covid19 outbreak and insist on gathering in groups of more than 10 without social distancing. I understand that masks are a pain to wear, but to protect others, like myself who are immune compromised, it is imperative to keep the particles from being let loose in the air around us and enlarge the infected population. Maybe it should be required, if you choose to not follow the guidelines, to sign a waiver that states that you cannot seek medical help should you become infected. That way it will free up resources for those of us who do become infected due to your lack of consideration and exercising your “right” to your freedom to be selfish.
Cheers to Wesley Seideman’s commentary on Isolation: your commentary made my day! This is the best example of what so many are going through that I have read, written with a light-hearted twist that made me laugh out loud. Humor is good for the soul. Thank you!
Cheers to Wesley Seideman of Boise who wrote such a humorous spin on Isolation during this coronavirus pandemic. It brought chuckles to another boring day at home, and lent a very positive tone to what is going on with so many people. It is sure better than reading the political tear-downs, the paranoid theories, and the scam solutions to this terrifying situation. Thank you Wesley, and thank you, Idaho Press, for printing it! It’s worth a rerun!
Cheers to Wesley Seiderman of Boise for his hysterical letter (“Isolation”) in Wednesday’s (April 22) paper. I figure as long as a few folks can keep both their sense of humor AND their sense of the absurd, we’ll all be okay. I could swear that after reading each paragraph, I could hear a drummer in the background beating out badda-boom!
Editor’s note: For those of you who may have missed Wesley Seideman’s letter and are curious about it, here’s what it said:
Half of us are going to come out of this quarantine as amazing cooks. The other half will come out with a drinking problem.
I used to spin that toilet paper like I was on Wheel of Fortune. Now I turn it like I’m cracking a safe.
I need to practice social-distancing from the refrigerator.
Still haven’t decided where to go for Easter — The Living Room or The Bedroom.
PSA: every few days try your jeans on just to make sure they fit. Pajamas will have you believe all is well in the kingdom.
Homeschooling is going well. 2 students suspended for fighting and 1 teacher fired for drinking on the job.
I don’t think anyone expected that when we changed the clocks we’d go from Standard Time to the Twilight Zone
This morning I saw a neighbor talking to her cat. It was obvious she thought her cat understood her. I came into my house, told my dog... we laughed a lot.
So, after this quarantine...will the producers of My 600 Pound Life just find me or do I find them?
Quarantine Day 5: Went to this restaurant called THE KITCHEN. You have to gather all the ingredients and make your own meal. I have no clue how this place is still in business.
My body has absorbed so much soap and disinfectant lately that when I pee it cleans the toilet.
Day 5 of Homeschooling: One of these little monsters called in a bomb threat.
I’m so excited — it’s time to take out the garbage. What should I wear?
I hope the weather is good tomorrow for my trip to Puerto Backyarda. I’m getting tired of Los Livingroom.
Classified Ad: Single man with toilet paper seeks woman with hand sanitizer for good.