Cheers to the unsung heroes in the fight against coronavirus because there are so many taking up the fight and they are not in it for the glory nor the pay, because they are in the trenches and taking the battle head on and should be remembered. Cheers to these men and women because they are America’s finest and they wear different uniforms but they are united in the battle to save lives. Jeers to those who complain and do nothing but find fault and make excuses and play the blame game when they should do their part.
Cheers to all those willing to go to the slight inconvenience of wearing a mask when in a public space such a grocery store. It shows you have respect for others and don’t want to even appear to be willing to risk having your respirated microdroplets, which may contain corona virus, to suspend in the air others may breathe or settle on surfaces others may touch. It also shows a willingness to comply with lawful public health orders issued by duly elected leaders even when inconvenienced.
Cheers to everyone smart enough and kind enough to wear a face covering in public. Cheers to businesses, such as Costco, for requiring all customers to wear one. I only shop where this is the policy. Jeers to those who wear them incorrectly--they need to cover both the nose and mouth.
Cheers to the County Farm Bureaus donation of food and money. And the Curds + Kindness program to distribute dairy foods to provide relief to those with food needs. I hated to see produce being plowed under and milk being poured down the drain.
Jeers to those who use arms to intimidate our elected officials.
Jeers to people who left their or someones cat in a Caldwell grocery store parking lot last Saturday. It was hiding under a car absolutely terrified and crying. What exactly is wrong with you? If you think this is how you treat a defenseless animal, then never, ever get another one. I truly hope your cruelty bothers you and keeps you up at night. One day, sooner rather than later, I can only pray, that karma steps in to educate.
Cheers to the Good News Church that had their worship service in the park across the street. Lakeview Park has a nice amphitheater that should be used every Sunday when the weather permits, in my opinion. Churches need to be more creative, dynamic, and evangelistic, not settling for the 200-soul plateau. Unless the music and sermons were poor, of course, public park services would surely be a great tool.