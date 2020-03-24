Cheers: So MANY acts of kindness witnessed this stressful “coronavirus alert” week: Idahoans leaving supplies, food & notes on neighbor’s doorsteps, making people laugh as they wait in long grocery lines, sharing with fellow customers their cloth bags when the stores are out of bags, etc., etc. Ahhh, I am proud of you fellow Idahoans! Hopefully, the “kindness cases” will gain more momentum than the “coronavirus cases.” Keep the kindness actions and spirit going!
Cheers to the students, parents and staff of Middleton High. Thank you for the send off you gave my grandson early Tuesday morning as he left for his oncology appointment. Could not believe how many came so early in the morning. What a wonderful supportive community. It meant so much to him and the family.
Cheers to the staff of the Eagle Winco store. On Saturday when the shelves were stripped bare and the stockers were harried by irate shoppers, the stock personnel, cashiers, and other staff remained courteous and friendly. Kudos to them all for facing challenges and not reacting to rude and disgruntled shoppers. The staff was trying their best, and at least I left the store with a positive attitude if not with any toilet paper.
Cheers to the stores keeping their facilities sterilized and stocked through the hoarding and panic buying. Although they are making a killing from the sales it is not easy keeping up with the craze. Jeers to greedy buyers! Babies are without formula, animals are without foods, normal people are without everyday products and groceries. I could not even find a bag of mints on the shelf. Why on earth do they need mints? Minty fresh enemas just in case they run out of a thousand rolls of toilet paper?! Just buy what you need and there will be enough for everyone.
Cheers: The Nampa Public Library Foundation sends cheers to Jeff Fleshman and his woodshop students at Ridgevue High School, who built a stand for the “Whirl A Wish” machine at the Nampa Public Library. (If you don’t know what a Whirl A Wish is, check it out when the library reopens. Bring coins and try it out!) Cheers to Matt Hildebrandt and Sunpro, who donated top-quality tape measures as a thank you gift to the Ridgevue students. Cheers to Arctic Circle and Taco Time, who donated valuable coupons to help raise funds for Nampa’s FIRST BOOKMOBILE.
Jeers to those people who are hoarding household supplies, especially toilet paper. May your families be cursed with three weeks of explosive diarrhea.
CHEERS TO ALL THE SANE SENSIBLE PEOPLE WHO LAID IN A REASONABLE SUPPLY OF TOILET PAPER, WATER AND OTHER ESSENTIALS, BEFORE THE FLU HIT!!! BEFORE THE EMERGENCY!! THEY WERE THE ONES YOU DIDN’T SEE LINED UP OUT SIDE THE STORES AT 5 AM, CURSING THE POOR EMPLOYEES WHO WERE CLEANING AND RESTOCKING THE SHELVES! NOAH DIDN’T WAIT UNTIL IT STARTED RAINING TO BUILD THE ARK, PEOPLE!!!
Cheers to all the restaurants and other businesses that continue to remain open during our current mass hysteria. Thank you for allowing those of us who are willing to assume a very slight risk of contracting an illness with a 1 percent fatality rate to continue to go about leading our lives. If you don’t want to eat out, leave your home or crawl out from under your beds, then don’t. Nobody is forcing you. Some of us don’t want to live our lives that way. Cheers to all businesses who share the same philosophy.
Jeers: I really don’t know where to start but I will start with the obvious. Please stop the fountain drinks and other conveniences at gas stations except for gas. One infected person who goes into a gas station to get a refill on their soda with the same cup, just one person doing that at a fountain at 1 gas station can have a tremendous effect on the number of people who are put at risk. Much less, many at multiple gas stations throughout the valley. This is just one no brainer action that should be stopped already.
Jeers. When did it become appropriate for the educational system to usurp parental responsibility to provide for their offspring? When I had children I understood that, of course, I would need to provide food for them.
Jeers! At one of the big warehouse grocery and shopping stores… people brought their whole families (wife, husband, and kids) instead of one person shopping and the line was literally on two sides of the building… I thought these school kids were let out of school so they would not be exposed to the virus, yet they are out in the public and in the stores too.. no wonder we can’t stop the spread of this. No social distancing here.
Cheers to Larry Chase and his support of Jim Jones’ articles in the Sunday editions. Spot on Larry... the party left Jim.
All reader submissions for the Opinion page are run as is, with no editing for style, grammar, punctuation or spelling. We reserve the right to refuse entries. Cheers and Jeers are submitted by Idaho Press readers. To submit a Cheers or Jeers, email it to op-ed@idahopress.com or submit it online at idahopress.com/site/forms/online_services/submit_cheer.