Jeers to the gentleman walking the two large white dogs around the perimeter of Skyview Park every morning. Anyone can see the large piles of poop your dogs have left in numerous locations along the sidewalk area; how about being a good neighbor and at least try to pick up after your dogs?
Jeers to the folks who walk their dogs into their neighbor’s yard, wait till they are through and walk them back out again and into their houses. If they step in the poo they stop long enough to wipe it off in the grass, then continue on. I will, of course, tattle to the neighbor, after I get over my shock.
Jeers to the property management company of a local shopping center. This mall has struggled to bring in new businesses, having already lost a large anchor store. Trash everywhere, graffiti has grown from one building door to now mark perimeter power distribution boxes and outlying buildings. Obviously vandals are aware this area is a good place for them to practice their “artistic” talents. It might make sense for the management company to have this mall patrolled at night, to protect what’s already there and make the mall attractive to new business owners.
Cheers to Gregg and Mary Alger at Huston Vineyards in Caldwell. Stone parking lots prohibit my wheelchair accessibility to many places, but instead of just leaving the Huston Vineyards, they encouraged us to follow them to the accessible wine processing building. They not only gave us a private wine tasting adventure, but they also took the time to educate us in not only their wines (which are absolutely amazing), but they also recommended other wineries in the Treasure Valley. What a wonderful wine-tasting experience thanks to Gregg and Mary. They represent all that is good about our local wineries.
Jeers to some, not all but some, of the people that live on Canyon Hill in Caldwell. You continue to speed up and down North Indiana, run stop signs on North Indiana and Nixon and run stop signs on Lincoln and North Michigan. Speed limits and stops signs are put in place for a reason so please adhere to them. Also Jeers to the people that let their cats run all over the neighbor and use other peoples lawns for their bathroom.
Jeers too Thrift Stores: You could make a lot more money if you would scatter out half price items, DAILY instead putting them out One Day a Week. Unfair! Most people work or go to church on the day you change the colors and cannot get to your stores that 1st day you open. Very, Very, frustrating to constantly look thru Everything and Not find ONE discounted price tag! People buy a lot More of the sale items, meaning More Money for you! Why would you NOT put those tags out daily? Why even advertise 1/2 price color tags if there are none? Your loss.
Jeers: The Sports Dept. had an interesting article indicating their attempt to having a balance of reporting in the Treasure Valley. If the piece in Thursday’s paper is any indication of balance or reporting, then the paper isn’t meeting their objective. There was nearly more ink in the article than what was seen in the coverage of NNU’s women and men’s basketball for the total year! Both teams are in the midst of a championship season and I doubt if many in Canyon Canyon know about that!