Jeers to the lovely driver of a white pickup whom I was driving behind around 9:50 pm on March 3 on Old Highway 30 in north Caldwell. Thank you for slowing down to 20 miles below the speed limit, and when I moved into the next lane to pass you, speeding up. Thank ever so much for doing this more than once, and for flashing your high beams when I finally managed to pass your wonderfully inconsistent driving (other than consistently being rude). You, sir, are why people have road rage, and why little old ladies are afraid to drive.
Cheers to the City of Nampa. In Nampa’s Community Survey 2020 they asked whether: “The City of Nampa welcomes input from citizens” and “The city of Nampa acts upon the input it receives from its citizens”. Canyon County, I’m waiting for you to ask me those same questions. Please!
CHEERS to the Friends of the Library as they celebrate the FIFTH ANNIVERSARY of the opening of the Nampa Public Library. On March 11th, 12th, 13th & 14th every item in the Friends Bookstore will be HALF OFF! The bookstore is located in the lobby of the library and is open Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 10:30 to 4:30 and Saturday from 12:30 to 4:30.
Cheers to Michael, Gracie, Hannah, Nathan, Harriet and Rachel Rotter and her family because they are the most wonderful people you will ever meet because they care and it shows in everything they do. cheers because they have helped my family in so many ways and I truly appreciate all of them because they are the way America should be and that is caring and compassionate and always lending a hand to help out to those in need. Cheers because they are down to earth and just great folks.
Jeers to one of our local hospitals! I made an emergency visit due to injury. Their billing department billed my insurance incorrectly. I contacted insurance and billing. Insurance asked to be rebilled because my visit should have been 100% covered. Hospital messed around telling me it was my responsibility to make sure insurance was correctly billed. So I jumped through ridiculous, stressful hoops to correct their mistakes only to be told by hospital that my insurance won’t cover now because their claim is too old. So they turned me into collections expecting me to literally pay for their mistakes!
Jeers to those who throw out trash in our country yards and fields. We walk, bike, run our roads and It’s sad to see all the waste.
Jeers to those who refuse to stand up and vote and say it doesn’t matter, or those who lack backbone to stand and expose the weakness in people, because too many go with the flow.
Cheers to those who refuse to surrender and stand their ground and stand true to their conviction, because there are too many excuses made and too much of the blame game.