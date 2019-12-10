Jeers to the guy who complained that “the only thing you can get in downtown Caldwell is a sandwich and a cup of coffee”. Obviously he hasn’t even been downtown or he would know about the plaza with the ice skating ribbon, the clothing store, the frozen yogurt shop, the soap store, the marshmallow shop, two wonderful book stores, many restaurants, antique stores, and so much more. Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it!
Cheers to Dick Williams for his letter to the editor on December 5, 2019 entitled “Dark Side”. It is indeed disappointing to see the Idaho Press becoming more liberal in their news coverage or lack thereof.
Cheers to my neighbor Brian & his son for putting the wood fence (2 sections) back after the awful wind storm the night of Nov 28th blew it down. Cheers to neighbors Cheryl & Willie for all the help they have provided me thru surgeries etc. Cheers to neighbor Jim for shoveling my driveway after the snow storm. It is great to live in such a caring friendly neighborhood.
Cheers from Shiraz Pointe subdivision on Chicken Dinner Road. Many cheers to the county road street sweeper. All the loose gravel has been sweep up and we are happy again.
Jeers to shoplifters that steal right from under your nose, from your buggy, etc. or anywhere! Tis the Season, watch your things, if you turn your back, your items will be gone! A few bad apples ruin the holidays for everyone!
Cheers: I enjoy Natalie Holsten’s articles. Bless her for making me remember my “first world” problems are nothing compared to many in this world. Her focus on family and love in a background of a society who believes joy comes from external wants, not from within is a refreshing read. Take time to enjoy the season for the right reasons. Thanks Natalie.
Cheers: “From here on Earth, from my small place, I ask of you way out in space: Please tell all men in every land what you and I both understand. Please tell all men that peace is good That’s all that need be understood. In every world in your great sky we understand. Both you and I.” —A Prayer for a Child by Dr. Seuss, published in the Dec. 23, 1955, edition of Collier’s. May peace touch every life.
Jeers: On a recent trip, We were trying to get to the Nampa post office! How does anyone get into Nampa’a Post office or anywhere in that general area?! Traffic lights are horrible, yellow flashers when you should have green arrows, bad timers, inconsistent! Poles in weird places. Too many one ways, no ways, no left turns, you have to go all the way around the library and if you miss another turn you have to turn and find a way to U-Turn back. Then the Post office parking lot is awful! For Heavens Sake Nampa, Fix the big mess of Streets you have made!!
