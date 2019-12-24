Cheers to Caldwell for the most beautiful light show down town! Wonderful & magical. Jeers to Nampa for not even attempting to really show an effort.
Cheers tho those who remember to gift or tip people who serve you daily, mail carriers, newspaper carriers, trash, recycle pick-up workers. They work hard for you. Jeers to those who don’t.
Jeers to those who drive way too fast down Parkridge Drive in Nampa. The speed limit is 20 mph all the time not just during school, as if a school on the street makes a difference. Jeers especially to the speeding parents driving their kids to school. Shame on your role modeling. Cheers to those who abide by the limit and respect their neighbors. Could we get more police patrol on the street?
Cheers to the woman who gives treats to the people that work the drive-thru windows of fast food restaurants! They are still servers in a sense, just not in a fancy restaurant. We know they loved it and you inspired us in cars behind you!
Cheers to the Farm and Ranch section of your newspaper. As a Boise North End native I appreciate the news of rural Idaho. Farms and ranches are a vital part to the success of Idaho.
Cheers to the Idaho Press for the Two Buck Challenge to encourage consumers to spend locally. I ordered fifty $2 through my Credit Union and received new, crisp sequential bills. My first purchase was at a Boise Photo Shop, a local business for many years. Though chain stores, I spent the rest at a local Dollartree and Fred Meyer. As I paid in $2 bills I explained the Idaho Press Challenge to spend locally. None of the clerks knew of the challenge, so informing them was part of the fun. Next year I hope to choose all small Idaho businesses.
Christmas cheers to the woman who observed a young man struggling at the Caldwell West Albertsons self checkout, which kept spitting his money back out. After she checked her groceries through, she stepped back, and inserted her card to pay for his. She said, “It’s my gift to you. Merry Christmas”. He told her the large bouquet of flowers was for his girlfriend. She said, “They are lovely. Tell her Merry Christmas, too”. After a rough day, she renewed my Christmas Spirit. Such a spontaneous, beautiful gesture. Plus she got the long line moving. No small thing, by itself.
Jeers to the Idaho Press for not publishing the results of the 10 day rodeo National finals from Las Vegas. It was a big deal for people of Idaho. We had a lot of contestants from this area competing. It was a huge money payout event and a nationwide event. There was a tiny one day event in the Friday farm section. Also the PBR events from Las Vegas were not published. With some of the qualifying events in Nampa you would think the final series would be published by our local paper.
Jeers to the Christmas wish radio station. We nominated someone in honest need of help. Who served the community, has endured major injuries and surgeries, skin cancer treatments, helps others in need, has no help at home. Who’s grandchildren stay regularly in the home, who needs Christmas help and repairs done including bathtubs. Many people won shopping, dinners, movies, home and vehicle repairs, gas cards, Etc. With lesser stories. This person is in great need and was denied. We filled out all forms as instructed. If we knew this program was fixed for publicity we wouldn’t have wasted our hopes.
HUGE CHEER to the Notus football team and coaches, for volunteering to cut, split and stack 4 cord of wood on their 1st day of Christmas break. This team embodies the best part of giving back to their community. I asked for some help and they showed up ready to work 3 days later, they are hard working both on and off the field. It is good to see that young men with good hearts ready and willing to get the job done with a smile on their face. Thank you Notus football team and coaches for everything.
Cheers to Margaret Carmel for two excellent articles in Sunday’s Press Tribune, one about Boise’s study of a possible land trust for providing low-income housing, the other about obstacles to building low-income housing: An excellent explanation of how the whole collection of planning and zoning regulations cities create make these efforts impossible or prohibitably expensive.
Cheers to Natalie Holsten for her “Making the foreign familiar” column. Excellent reminder to replace the busyness of Christmas with resting in an “attitude of gratitude and delight in God.”