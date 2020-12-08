Cheers to the seven College of Idaho track and cross country students who on 11/24/20 helped fill car trunks with produce and turkeys for over 250 families at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Caldwell. They were energetic, strong, enthusiastic and so much fun. Amazing student-athletes. They stayed for the entire three-hour shift. They all made us so proud, and we thank for helping St. Vincent de Paul help our community
Jeers to the busy store/convenience store where most employees were not wearing masks! No plastic barriers at any checkouts! They also serve food, employees were interacting with people eating food. One employee kept coughing profusely. And that is why we have a spreading virus! Yikes! Run!
Cheers: I watched the garbage truck in my neighborhood gingerly pick up dozens of recycling bags of leaves that my neighbors have left out for pick-up. They’re not always closed well, and after watching one come completely apart, I felt bad for the driver. He hopped out, picked up what he could and swept up the rest — off the lawn and sidewalk before moving on. This has to be frustrating, and the extra effort likely goes unnoticed and unappreciated. Thanks!
Jeers to the person or robot in charge of the “eternal” flame in the little veterans’ memorial garden at Nampa City Hall. I look hopefully toward the torch each time I drive by, but it’s rarely on, sending a signal of incompetence rather than gratitude or fortitude. Now that nights are so long, it’s an even better time for the flame’s little light to shine.
Cheers to the Idaho Press for continuing publication of a daily newspaper emphasizing our local communities. Thank You!
Jeers to international mail service. In the last 6 months, I’ve ordered five items from overseas — Europe, to be precise. Of the five, only two of them actually arrived. The other three never did. That’s a 40 percent delivery rate. If you considering ordering something from a vendor in Europe, don’t. Chances are, you’ll never receive it.
Cheers to the Ridge to Rivers crew, who work tirelessly to maintain our trails, many of which are being loved to death during the pandemic. The daily trail report is unfailingly upbeat and educational, even in the face of widening trails and general overuse. We all benefit from their hard work and upbeat attitude. Thank you!
Cheers: Thank you, Rod Gramer, for an insightful and positive commentary on the true “Idaho Way.”
Cheers for Rod Gramer’s column in Sunday’s paper on “The Idaho Way.” Now that is an Idaho I am proud of.
Jeers to the mass media for relentlessly feeding the hysteria over the coronavirus epidemic. Instead of feeding the fire, why not produce some articles on how much money is being made by hospitals, other medical providers, and, yes, funeral homes through all this. Jeers also to the Press for publishing “cartoons,” specifically Wumo and The Argyle Sweater of December 4, which lampooned the (and my) Christian faith.
Cheers to Michael, Harriet, Gracie, Hannah and Nathan Rotter and David and Rachel Rotter and their kids, and Brett and Chris and Judy, who made a veteran feel like a million dollars. That veteran was me because, I have had a hard time with post traumatic stress syndrome. Cheers to all them because they breathe life into this old veteran and made Thanksgiving a rewarding experience that I will cherish. Jeers because most have no idea what is to be isolated and alone or suffer nightmares and depend on medicine to survive, but thank God for these people.
Jeers to those Idaho legislators who met last Thursday for their reprehensible and irresponsible misconduct for meeting in close quarters without wearing a mask. They displayed complete disrespect and lack of empathy for the doctors, nurses, and custodians, who are physically and emotionally exhausted, risking their lives, working in hospitals trying to save Covid-19 patients. If those legislators who met last Thursday without wearing a mask have any integrity at all, should they become sick from the virus, no matter how sick, they will stay out of the hospital — if that is the last thing they do.