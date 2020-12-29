CHEERS to Ridgevue’s Mr. Curtis and the 2019 Ridgevue High School choir for taping their Christmas concert! We recently rewatched the DVD of their permanence and were so impressed a couple of times we actually jumped to our feet to applaud their performance! What a delightful way to celebrate Christmas during this pandemic! We applaud all of your talent! We are grateful this concert was taped!
Cheers to the employees of the Walmart store — 10th & Ustick in Caldwell! While shopping there recently I lost an envelope containing a lot of cash. The manager put everyone on alert, but I went home very unhappy with myself. Soon my phone rang. The manager told me they had found my envelope! I went back to the store and tried to monetarily reward the young men for their honesty, but was told that was against store policy. So this CHEER (and a few prayers) is the most I can do to reward them. Now I know why I enjoy shopping there – cheerful employees!
Cheers: I would like to thank Noah, Stef. B and Keri S. of Dr. Watts for speed on the lab work. The nurses at St. Al’s, Farrell, Melissa, Kaleigh, Carrie, and Holly. Also to Josh B. and I. G. A special thanks to surgeon Dr. D. Please wear a mask and help these over worked medical first line workers.
Cheers to Caldwell and your Indian Creek Christmas lights. It has become a holiday tradition for us to come over and get into the holiday spirit. Nice job.
Cheers to BSU Radio Station 90.3 FM for airing Celtic Christmas Music on Saturday, December 26th. Every Saturday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm KBSU airs True Celtic Music from the Heart of Ireland & Scotland, this year Saturday came the day after Christmas. What a wonderful treat to hear the energizing & deeply heart-felt celebrations of Christmas through the Beautiful Music of our Celtic Relatives. Many folks could learn a bit about the deep, true meaning of the season through the beautiful hearts of the Celts. Thank You KBSU! We listen every Saturday for Our Celtic Music Programs.
Jeers to the Idaho Press Tribune. You would think after the year that we have had the paper could have wished everyone a MERRY CHRISTMAS. No where on the front page would you have known it was even Christmas day. Shame on you.
Cheers to the person who paid for my meal at the Burger Den in Middleton. It’s wonderful to see the generosity of those in the community. I passed it on and bought the person behinds meal. God Bless.
Cheers to the person who handed my son an envelope outside his place of business, it was a Christmas card with $20 inside. My son was having a rotten day and after this happened it raised his spirits. God Bless you.
Cheers to the couple that was at the 12th Street Walmart on Dec. 26th in Nampa. My mother is in her 80s and was buying batteries. She was having a difficult time with the holidays with being without our dad he had passed away two years before. She was talking to the lady behind her and paid no attention as to what was going on. The couple in front of her had paid for her batteries. With her being on social security this really helped her out. Just want to say thank you and may God bless you.