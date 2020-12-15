Cheers: If you want a real holiday treat take a drive out to Pride Lane in Caldwell just off Hwy 55 heading toward Marsing. Turn left at the Huston P.O. although you’ll see the glow from a few miles away! This display gets bigger and better every year, and we look forward to seeing what is new. You can’t possibly just drive by as we always park to take it all in. Even us grandparents are like kids in a candy store enjoying all the characters, lights and amazing stories it tells. The Jingle Rock Band is new and so cute!
Cheers to Indian Creek Veterinary! Dr. Bill Pilcher and staff, they care so much about your animals and take such good care of them. Thank you!
Jeers to fast food restaurants in which the cooks think they are giving great service to customers by putting extra sauce on the food. Really, I prefer not to return to work, etc, wearing your sauce. Knock it off!
Jeers to those drivers who turn the corner on 24th & Blaine in Caldwell from the left-hand lane into the right. Something needs to be done on the enforcement level. I can’t count how many times drivers have almost been sideswiped including me. If you know you need to be in that lane don’t wait until you have to turn!
Cheers to Vicki Duerre for bravely telling her personal story of getting COVID-19. The take-away: COVID-19 is very real, folks!