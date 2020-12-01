Cheers. In all the chaos in the world today, I want to say there are still good people. My wife just had to spend 10 days in the hospital and I was unable to rake up all the leaves in our yard. About 30 wonderful people from a church group showed up on Saturday and raked up all the leaves. They did an excellent job! It was such a blessing and wonderful surprise and my wife and I are so thankful.
Cheers: Tuesday morning, I went to Kuna Ridley’s to get 2 turkeys and groceries for the Meridian Food bank. If I spent $100, I got one turkey at a cheaper price. When I went through the checkout, I was short so I added another case of green beans and the second turkey to reach the $100. The clerk was busy so he suspended the transaction and had me get the 3rd turkey and take it to another clerk. When I got back the clerk told me the man behind me had paid $100 on the bill. Thank you young man.
Jeers: I don’t know who is responsible for keeping the trash off Hwy 45 going south from town but it is not only disgusting, but embarrassing to me as a local citizen. I often see debris blowing out of the garbage trucks and uncovered pickups.
Jeers to the Idaho Press for having no comics in your November 27th newspaper that was supposed to be in section B10-11.
Editor’s note: We apologize for our mistake in leaving the puzzles and comics out of Friday’s paper; we added those to Saturday’s edition.
Jeers to the Idaho Press for changing up the format of the daily newspaper. The past few days I have noticed that specific pages of the paper have been moved around. Why? Also, the comics page with the crossword puzzle was missing Friday. This is probably a small couple of incidents in the grand scheme of things, but it’s the small things that sometimes make our day in these crazy times.
Jeers to the woman who shopped Tuesday before Thanksgiving at a local grocery store. You came during the “senior and at risk time” and immediately took your mask off once you entered and hung it around your wrist. You put everyone in there who were trying to be safe at risk.
Cheers: The gym I attend has 90% participation in mask wearing. Only the young males are holdouts, probably convinced the virus is a hoax (along with the election).