Cheers to the Jeer in 4/21 edition about the certain station that runs a gutter commercial 3-4 times during every commercial break. I would no more patronize that business that I would vote for #45. I have written the station and told them of my disgust with this guy... Oh well, I guess you have to pay for broadcasting.
Cheers to the Street Dept. workers in the city of Caldwell. The new lights installed in Memorial Park are a great addition. Thank you for all of the work you did on this project.
CHEERS to all of Idaho’s teachers who rise every morning to sit in front of their Zoom and computer, with a phone in hand. Each day they contact students for 30 minutes of one on -one -teaching, non-stop from o 8:00 or 9:00 a.m. until they finish. (My teacher is glued to the chair until 5:00 and then tries again for those she missed.) Team teachers meeting often follow. Many teachers have their own children to deal with. I think teachers are hero’s too.
Cheers: THANK YOU to Idaho Business for Education! IBE has collected over 800 laptop computers donated from individuals and businesses which will be donated to Idaho students across our state. Thousands of Idaho students do not have a computer in their home to access online learning during this pandemic. Thank you, IBE, for standing in the gap and working to help Idaho’s children. Volunteers clean the computers and erase all of the data. If you have a laptop to donate please visit idahobe.org/cap for contact information. EVERY Student Matters!
Jeers to a tanning salon that opened up for business during this pandemic! I do not believe that tanning is essential to our community. Not are they choosing to put our community at risk but their own employees as well-not cool! Once voted #1 in Nampa- I doubt they will rank in the top 10 next year.
I completely agree with the person who gave Jeers to the gutter commercial last week. It is absolutely insane how often this goofy commercial runs. Three to four times within a half hour is way over the top and because of this, there is no way I would ever buy their product. Thank God for the mute & the channel change buttons!
CHEERS TO THE GENEROUS HEARTED MANAGER KYLE AND STAFF AT DOMINOS PIZZA ON 12TH AVE IN NAMPA!! I wanted to send lunch to all the hard working staff at St Luke’s ER in Nampa, in gratitude for the life-saving care I’ve received there in the recent past. When I explained to “Angel” at Dominos what I wanted to do, she relayed the message to manager Kyle who immediately said there would be NO CHARGE! 12 large pizzas, NO CHARGE. The next time you’re thinking of ordering takeout, please consider Dominos on 12th Ave! Good people right there!!
Jeers! I went to a local hospital yesterday. I was stopped at the door and asked two questions. Have I been in contact with someone with the covid-19 virus? And do I have diarrhea? I got to thinking later, why don’t they scan your temperature when you enter? I saw the testing area outside the building... but not a soul was there.
Cheers: A big rousing cheer for Nampa Fire Department and Nampa Police. We had a bad RV fire and they were just amazing at the quick response and taking care of the problem. Handled in such a professional manner, with all courtesy and respect for us. A lot to be proud of Nampa!
Cheers to those who understand that 100 years of science has shown that we are much safer outdoors in public spaces and much more less likely to catch any type of virus outdoors versus in enclosed spaces like homes, workspaces or schools. Jeers to those who ignore that and insist doing the opposite which is what actually puts lives at risk.
Many cheers to all the health care workers who go to work daily to care for those that have covid-19 and/or other serious health problems. They are exposing themselves to diseases to care for patients. We have 3 adult grandchildren and 2 in our extended family who work in health care. Thank you very much for your efforts and dedication.
Cheers: I want to give cheers to Wesley Seideman for his letter to the editor on Wed. April 22. I got a real laugh. I’m going to save and refer to it often. What a refreshing change from all the negative letters and people complaining! Thank you Wesley.
Cheers to Wesley Seideman’s commentary on Isolation: your commentary made my day! This is the best example of what so many are going through that I have read, written with a light-hearted twist that made me laugh out loud. Humor is good for the soul. Thank you!
Cheers to Wesley Seideman of Boise who wrote such a humorous spin on Isolation during this coronavirus pandemic. It brought chuckles to another boring day at home, and lent a very positive tone to what is going on with so many people. It is sure better than reading the political tear-downs, the paranoid theories, and the scam solutions to this terrifying situation. Thank you Wesley, and thank you, Idaho Press, for printing it! It’s worth a rerun!
Cheers to Wesley Seiderman of Boise for his hysterical letter (“Isolation”) in Wednesday’s paper. I figure as long as a few folks can keep both their sense of humor AND their sense of the absurd, we’ll all be okay. I could swear that after reading each paragraph, I could hear a drummer in the background beating out badda-boom!
Editor’s note: For those of you who may have missed Wesley Seideman’s letter and are now curious about it, here’s what it said:
Half of us are going to come out of this quarantine as amazing cooks. The other half will come out with a drinking problem.
I used to spin that toilet paper like I was on Wheel of Fortune. Now I turn it like I’m cracking a safe.
I need to practice social-distancing from the refrigerator.
Still haven’t decided where to go for Easter — The Living Room or The Bedroom.
PSA: every few days try your jeans on just to make sure they fit. Pajamas will have you believe all is well in the kingdom.
Homeschooling is going well. 2 students suspended for fighting and 1 teacher fired for drinking on the job.
I don’t think anyone expected that when we changed the clocks we’d go from Standard Time to the Twilight Zone
This morning I saw a neighbor talking to her cat. It was obvious she thought her cat understood her. I came into my house, told my dog... we laughed a lot.
So, after this quarantine...will the producers of My 600 Pound Life just find me or do I find them?
Quarantine Day 5: Went to this restaurant called THE KITCHEN. You have to gather all the ingredients and make your own meal. I have no clue how this place is still in business.
My body has absorbed so much soap and disinfectant lately that when I pee it cleans the toilet.
Day 5 of Homeschooling: One of these little monsters called in a bomb threat.
I’m so excited — it’s time to take out the garbage. What should I wear?
I hope the weather is good tomorrow for my trip to Puerto Backyarda. I’m getting tired of Los Livingroom.
Classified Ad: Single man with toilet paper seeks woman with hand sanitizer for good.