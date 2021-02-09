Cheers: I wanted to send a heartfelt thanks to who ever found and turned in my wallet at the albertsons on cleveland in Caldwell Feb 2nd I hope you are as blessed as I was that day! Again my eternal thanks!
Cheers to John Seale whose letter entitled “Turmoil” (ID-Press 2/3/21) was absolutely correct that a major cause of the despair that ends in suicide is the fundamental problem of our citizenry at large — functional if not de facto atheism. And although he applied this cause to the issue of suicide, it actually applies to all the troubles and quandaries we face in our lives.
A very big jeers to those who went out of our state to hire a new Police Chief! What a slap in the face to all of our devoted men & women on the force from right here in Idaho!! Are we citizens not told to shop Idaho?
Cheers to S1041, introduced by Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, and the Idaho Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association for gouging the public. Increase those prices when people fall on hard times and all while accepting business relief and taxpayer subsidies. We got to make sure the well off stay that way, even at the expense of the average citizen of Idaho. Who else will donate to your coffers? Next rent gouging! Make sure the average Joe ends up on the streets to make way for those with deeper pockets!
Cheers to bill to allow authorized people to carry guns on school property (or anywhere else, for that matter). The best deterrent to a bad person with a gun is a good person with a gun! And for goodness sake, remove gun-free zone signs!