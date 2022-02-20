Jeers: What happened to the rules of the road here in Treasure Valley? Seems that every day early in the morning or late at night there are cars driving everywhere without their lights on. They block intersections, run red lights and don't stop for stop signs. Have these people not passed the test or do they come from somewhere with no rules of the road. Seems it's getting worse. No wonder we have so many accidents. Wake up people it's like driving on the right side of a snow plow. If your that stupid, get out of the vehicle and walk.
Cheers to the emergency services of Caldwell. On New Years Eve, a call to 911 was necessary for me. Too many paramedics and standby firemen responded to be able to catch names but I do remember the driving EMT apologizing for a rough icy ride. WVMC ER staff were also a blur but everyone a gem. Once admitted, nurses Phyllis & Cory, CNAs Katrina & Liz, Drs. Cowling, Holmes, Hogg, Social Services Gina, RT Rick, MRI Tech Ashlee were all knowledgeable, caring, and WONDERFUL! The same goes for Physical, Occupational, Speech Therapists, Lab Tech, Housekeeper, and Dietitian. We are blessed!
Cheers for your article about Canyon County farm land and the work FINALLY being done to help preserve it. In the 1960 I was writing for federal grants for education grants and Sen. Frank Church said to be sure to include the fact that Canyon County was one of only two most productive counties in the U.S. In the 2000s news came out that Canyon County is one of only 2 best seed growing areas in the world! The other is in India. We need to make this information generally known to the public.
Cheers to Trader Joe’s who weekly donate lots of beautiful flowers to the VA Hospital and their patients. What a bright spot in our days when so many Veterans are in pain and suffering. Thank You so much!
