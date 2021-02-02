Cheers to Lois Swope and Larry Chase for their well worded and thoughtful criticism of the Idaho Republican Legislature’s actions in opposing the Governor in Thursday’s IPT opinion page.
Jeers to IPT’s placement of Mr. Crapo’s picture, rather than Mr. Simpson’s, in the guest commentary chastising the State Legislatures move to limit the Governor’s emergency powers. Simpson deserves all the credit he can get for the courageous comments he and Newcom penned.
Cheers: I am a new subscriber from California. I hope to relocate my family to the Treasure Valley in the next year. I want to send a Cheer to Holly Beech and the entire staff of the Idaho Press for the excellent paper. I know that I am comparing apples to oranges, but compared to the two major papers in Los Angeles, the Press is refreshing. From balanced reporting to transparency to local support it is fantastic. I know that there are those readers who see flaws but I hope that your readers truly count their blessings for both the paper and where they live.
Cheers to the staff of Mountain West Bank for their support of Nampa High School! Our staff really enjoyed and appreciated the basket of treats & goodies!
Cheers to 99% of shoppers at WinCo on the Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa on Saturday. You proved that there is intelligent life in Idaho by wearing your masks, some were wearing double masks. To those who weren’t wearing, well, I am sorry for you if you contract the virus, but remember ... woulda, shoulda, coulda worn a mask. Cheers to those who mask in public.
Cheers to Saint Al’s in Nampa for their extra effort to get more of us “oldies” vaccinated! And with an excess of cheerful and efficient care and professionalism! Didn’t hurt a bit.