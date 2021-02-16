Cheers to the stranger who helped us. My husband fell in a parking lot and couldn’t get up. I couldn’t lift him by myself. A car zipped into an adjoining parking space and a man ran over to us. Together we got him up. He steadied my husband while I unlocked the car and opened the door. As I helped him into the car, the man took off. We both called out our thanks, I hope he heard. In today’s world we’re not supposed to get close to anyone, but I’m very grateful he did in this case.
Cheers: I went in to pay my Nampa trash/sewer/water bill about two weeks ago. I overheard the clerk speaking with a young woman who was delinquent on her bill. The man ahead of me told the clerk he would pay the amount she owed. The clerk said she put a note on the file stating, “the balance was paid by an “angel.” This act of kindness by a complete stranger to another stranger gives me hope of the innate kindness of most human beings.
Cheers to the young man and his dad from Meridian who found my cellphone at Bruneau Sand Dunes and returned it to me.
Cheers to the editorial board of the Idaho Press for their admonishment of our federal and state leaders in failing us in the Covid efforts. Glad to see them point the fingers where they belong and not at our overworked health care providers.
Jeers to the guy with a large flag cursing Biden, fluttering from the back of his pickup Saturday afternoon at State and Pierce Park in Boise. Dude, how would you explain that to your 7-year-old grandson when he asks “what does that mean grandpa?”
Cheers to Kari & Todd! This wonderful couple came clear across town in Nampa to scrape snow off three driveways for some shut-ins in our subdivision. We appreciated their thoughtfulness.
Cheers to Southwest District Health!! I had a COVID vaccine there, staffed by volunteers. They were efficient, friendly and fast! In and out in 30 minutes. Great job, thank you all!
Cheers to the many volunteers who helped at the Idaho Foodbank’s mass food distribution at the Ford Idaho Center Feb. 10. Nearly 3,000 food boxes were distributed thanks to those who selflessly gave of their time. Thank you also to the Idaho Food Bank, City of Nampa, Team Rubicon and Ford Idaho Center for their collaborative efforts to make the event happen.
Cheers to the Idaho Press editorial board for taking a stand on the sloppiness of the federal and state rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. Cheers to all medical, pharmaceutical and public health agencies, including “Crush the Curve,” who are trying to get shots into arms. If we want to get out of this pandemic, we’ve got to be vaccinated and do all we can to help others do the same. Remember polio and how parents fought hard to get their children vaccinated? And remember how polio was eradicated? “What do we want?” “Vaccines!” “When do we want them?” “Yesterday!”