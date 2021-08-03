We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Cheers to the Boise Bench Lions Club for completing a landscaping project for Chrysalis House Women’s Transitional Living.
Jeers to golf courses and developers who continue to use massive amounts of water and continue to landscape with grass rather than xeriscape. We are in a water shortage... get with the program.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Jeers to whoever is blowing up fireworks, that sound like a bomb going off at Midnight once a week In the Autumn Breeze subdivision!!! Whatever you are celebrating, it is long over! and Some People have to get up for work the next day!! Thank you for waking up our kids and scaring our poor pets to death.
The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Cheers & Jeers. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter or Cheers & Jeersatidahopress.com/opinion.