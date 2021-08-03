Cheers and Jeers logo

Cheers to the Boise Bench Lions Club for completing a landscaping project for Chrysalis House Women’s Transitional Living.

Jeers to golf courses and developers who continue to use massive amounts of water and continue to landscape with grass rather than xeriscape. We are in a water shortage... get with the program.

Jeers to whoever is blowing up fireworks, that sound like a bomb going off at Midnight once a week In the Autumn Breeze subdivision!!! Whatever you are celebrating, it is long over! and Some People have to get up for work the next day!! Thank you for waking up our kids and scaring our poor pets to death.

The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Cheers & Jeers. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter or Cheers & Jeers at idahopress.com/opinion.

