Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Jeers to the people in Nampa setting off large, illegal fireworks into the morning of July 5. These people are not celebrating Independence Day. It’s about time for NPD to deal with these criminals accordingly. Illegal fireworks are a big issue and city leaders to address the issue before tragedy strikes. How is it possible to legally purchase something that’s illegal to use? It’s time for common sense to prevail!

Cheers to Matteo Jorgenon of the Movistar Team for 3 top 5 places in this years Tour de France cycling classic. Pretty special for a 23 year old Boise lad that started here with our own local BYRDS group now competing against 240 professional cyclists in the 22 day event. Jeers to the absence of media coverage of such a world class achievement and the personal story of a local international star.

The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Cheers & Jeers. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter or Cheers & Jeers at idahopress.com/opinion.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments