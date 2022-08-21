Jeers to the people in Nampa setting off large, illegal fireworks into the morning of July 5. These people are not celebrating Independence Day. It’s about time for NPD to deal with these criminals accordingly. Illegal fireworks are a big issue and city leaders to address the issue before tragedy strikes. How is it possible to legally purchase something that’s illegal to use? It’s time for common sense to prevail!
Cheers to Matteo Jorgenon of the Movistar Team for 3 top 5 places in this years Tour de France cycling classic. Pretty special for a 23 year old Boise lad that started here with our own local BYRDS group now competing against 240 professional cyclists in the 22 day event. Jeers to the absence of media coverage of such a world class achievement and the personal story of a local international star.
Jeers: After driving the new section of freeway westbound from Karcher road to the Franklin exit in Caldwell, I can honestly say I’ve driven down smoother creek beds. I can’t believe that passed any kind of quality control inspection.
Cheers to our neighbors who saved my life by getting me out of the path of my runaway vehicle July 29, 2022. Also big cheers to the Nampa City police, EMTs, and Nampa Fire Department who responded and provided medical assistance for my wounds. They all checked with my wife inside the house who was very upset and had high blood pressure. They stayed with her until she was OK. Cheers to the young man who stopped the car, parked it, and just walked away and to the lady who brought a big vegie the nest day.
