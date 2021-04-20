Jeers: Why do people drive on a road they know is 20 mph and try to go 55? That would be Downtown Nampa. Go find the Freeway!
Cheers to the Boise Bench Lions Club. In March it completed a river bank cleanup for the Boise River Enhancement Network, collected 464 pounds of food for the Friendship Food Pantry and donated 70 purses filled with personal items to Purses for a Purpose.
Cheers to Lowe’s for putting its employees’ welfare ahead of making money by being closed on Easter Sunday.
Jeers to the man in the red car who flew through the four way stop at Midway and Lake Lowell Tuesday at 12:45 pm. I guess you probably didn’t notice the big red sign or my horn because you were on a very important call on your cell phone!! You were lucky this time — next time you may not be so lucky. I could see how fast you were going so I didn’t pull out.
Cheers to the Lizard Butte Easter Service and all the volunteers that made it happen. It was a wonderful service. Jeers to the individual that disrupted the sanctity of the service by deploying a very distracting drone overhead.