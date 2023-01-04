North Idaho Ukraine nonprofit

Post Falls resident Jared Malone talks about his nonprofit organization, Project Victory Ukraine, at his home on Dec. 21. Project Victory is focused on providing supplies and money to Ukrainian hospitals and individuals. 

 Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It’s a Tuesday in December, and Jared Malone is in Hawaii relaxing with his family prior to the Christmas holiday. Still, the North Idaho resident and Marine veteran wakes early and joins a Zoom call.

The subject?

Originally published in the Spokesman-Review.

Recommended for you

Load comments