Think before you throw it out
This week, Boise Weekly Editor Harrison Berry is out of town, so I’m taking over briefly. Don’t worry, he’ll be back in time for the next issue.
Starting on Page 6, I spoke with Amanda Sills, who runs Boise Gear Medics. Sills believes in repairing outdoor gear, not throwing it away. Accordingly, she fixes everything from torn jackets to broken tent zippers. Her shop is based out of her home on the Bench, which gives it a distinct “mom and pop shop” feeling. It lines up nicely with the series Boise Weekly completed a few weeks ago on “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle,” so we’re adding repair as the fourth R. I’m excited for you to read about it.
Next, on Page 7, Tracy Bringhurst takes us to Idaho City, where she met with the folks who run The Limberlost Review. It’s a small magazine that started 43 years ago, but took an extended hiatus a few years back. The fine folks over there decided to revamp it recently. They do all the work on their own, pressing pages the old way. It’s a fascinating read.
Again from Tracy, she brings you a preview of local band Max Beefwater’s upcoming show. They’re an entertaining bunch, and this show will feature an abundance of Christmas sweaters. Read about it on Page 9.
Finally, our film reviewer George Prentice brings us a review of Richard Jewell, Clint Eastwood’s latest film, on Page 10. Prentice said it’s a welcome addition to the best films that have come out this year. It chronicles the tale of Richard Jewell, a security guard who stopped a bomb from exploding at the 1996 Olympics, but then was falsely vilified as a terrorist who planted the bomb.
While our reviewer gives it the thumbs up, I do have serious reservations about how Olivia Wilde’s largely fictional character, a journalist, is shown trading sex for information. Women in journalism are already subjected to harassment on a regular basis, and the idea that female reporters trade sexual favors with sources is at best insulting and at worst, dangerous.
—Xavier Ward, Senior Staff Writer