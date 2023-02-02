...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Yay, it's finally over. The month of January, I mean.
I don't know why it seems so much longer than the other six months that have as many days, but it does.
I saw this post by Brian Bilston on Twitter, he says it's a "mnemonic," which is a device to help you remember something, and thought, yup:
Thirty days has September,
April, June and November.
Unless a leap year is its fate,
February has twenty-eight.
All the rest have three days more,
excepting January,
which has six thousand,
one hundred and eighty-four.
Just a refresher if you are wondering about our 12-month system — we go by the Gregorian calendar but it was based on the ancient Roman lunar calendar because of the 12 lunar cycles. That's according to almanac.com.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
And now we go from the longest month to the shortest — and sweetest, if you've got a sweetie, that is. If you don't, Valentine's Day could be more bittersweet. Kind of like the story about its namesake, St. Valentine, who was a martyr. The story goes, he was beheaded by Claudius for defying a decree to stop marrying people. Sigh. The things we do for love.
Speaking of which, we've got a lot of things coming your way this week. Starting with Bill Cope on page 4 who is wondering out loud if a certain someone has already come and gone.
On page 5, Laura Guido gives an update on the Skaug saga re: under 18 testimony. Spoiler alert, it's a "yes, but" situation.
Drumroll, please: Our 2023 Fiction 101 winners — along with the phantasmagoric illustrations by Jeff Lowe — roll across a spread that starts on page 6.
On page 10, our buttons be poppin' with pride on four local James Beard chef noms.
Driek Zilinsky's glowing review of Esther Oppenheimer's art exhibition is on page 12.
Page 16 has a double feature: Emma Ugrin writes about a new booked out show featuring local songwriters and a story about a new film out for Black History Month is on the same page.
Regular suspects in the back: BW calendar, Minerva, History Corner, Tom Tomorrow, fuzzy friends, astrology and puzzles.