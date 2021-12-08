Amid a labor shortage and overburdened hospitals, young AmeriCorps members have stepped in to give Boise hospitals an opportunity to bounce back.
If you stepped inside St. Luke’s hospital in Boise at any time in the last two months, you’d see young adults from the nationwide agency that assists in disaster relief working on tray lines in the cafeteria, serving breakfast and lunch to patients and employees.
The members have also assisted Central District Health file 750 COVID-19 labs, complete 8,000 pandemic investigations, assemble overdose response kits and help Idaho catch up with a daunting patient backlog, said Rachel Garceau, public information officer for CDH in a media briefing on Wednesday.
“They’ve taken a big burden off of our shoulders,” Garceau said.
The Serve Idaho Commission contacted AmeriCorps to help in the dire time of need in early November, according to Quinn Walker, AmeriCorps community relations specialist. Members have responded to wildfires, pandemic relief and are currently assisting in Afghan refugee resettlement initiatives.
AmeriCorps offered Idaho a pool of 10 adults aged 18-26 to spend two months assisting the state in COVID-19 relief. They stayed at the Idaho Army National Guard base in Boise, according to John Hanian of the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.
St. Luke’s hospital was down over 30 positions, some of those being food service, said Trenton Horrocks, director of food nutrition at St. Luke’s Health System. AmeriCorps jumped in to provide the services that would normally be available to staff and patients, but have had to be cut down due to the labor shortage and weight of crisis standards of care.
Horrocks said they have increased their traffic within the hospital’s cafeteria to 200 more people a day thanks to the members, which has given staff well-deserved time off.
“Some of our basic food options, like grab-and-go meals, they’ve been able to come in and take the positions and run with it. They’ve been amazing partners, they’ve been flexible,” Horrocks said.
Rita Bardon, a team leader in AmeriCorps, was one of those adults sent out to assist Idaho. She arrives at the hospital around 7:30 a.m. and leaves at 3:30 p.m. Her day, along with her coworkers, is filled with many different roles inside the cafeteria.
“The people of Boise have been amazing to us,” she said.
Next week is her last week at the hospital, said Horrocks, and thanks to her team, the hospital is now able to sustain the services they had initially been unable to provide.
“We are a little bit of everywhere,” Bardon said.