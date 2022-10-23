Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The COVID pandemic prompted people to give more of themselves to their work in the spring of 2020, but over time, especially in the last year, workers have decided to focus more on what they want or need.

That’s evident in employee surveys analyzed by Energage, which gathers feedback from workers nationwide, year-round.

Bob Helbig is media partnerships director at Energage, a Philadelphia-based employee survey firm. Energage is the survey partner for Top Workplaces

Recommended for you

Load comments