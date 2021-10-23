While Capital Auto Loan took home top honors, here were other Treasure Valley small-sized businesses that were recognized in the Idaho Press' Top Workplaces awards:
No. 2: ClickBank
E-commerce platform ClickBank has distinguished itself in the crowded world of e-commerce with a one-stop platform that's exceptionally well-connected and supportive of its business-owner clients.
Customers across 200 countries find it easy to use the company's tools for starting up and growing, marketing and scaling up. The selling process itself becomes simpler under ClickBank's system, which comes with a vast array of affiliates and includes some of the best support and education in the business.
Customers are given opportunities for reaching out to customers and making sure payments come in on time.
"At ClickBank, we grow when you grow," its website says. "We are your contractor, traffic partner, developer, account manager, business network, and coach. We’re committed to providing the best tools, services, marketing, and education you need to confidently build and scale your business online."
Founded in 1998 and based in Boise, the company strives to be a great place to work, with an energetic and inviting atmosphere for its 116 employees. There's even a self-appointed fun committee that schedules regular get-togethers outside monthly company-wide meetings.
No. 3: High Desert
Meridian-based High Desert is one of those businesses where there's always coffee on and staff there meet every day as an opportunity to learn something new.
As the largest Harley-Davidson dealership across four states, High Desert aspires to be the top seller of new and used motorcycles in the Pacific Northwest and so it tries to deliver the very best customer service possible.
It started July 1, 2005 with the purchase of Cycle Nuts & Bolts Harley-Davidson/Buell, one of Idaho's oldest Harley-Davidson dealerships.
Owner and General Manager Mark Dukes, a lover of motorcycles since age 7, has chased the lifestyle most of his career. He took his first job out of high school in Denver selling motorcycles, among other duties. Later he moved to Las Vegas to manage a dealership.
"My goal has always been to see that ecstatic gleam in a new owner's eye and the satisfaction of a seasoned rider as his or her bike leaves our dealership looking and running better than the day it left the showroom floor," he tells customers on High Desert's website.
Among staff the focus is on daily growth, such as expanding product knowledge or interacting with customers. Employees get together outside regular work hours to ski Bogus Basin or, in summertime, hit the asphalt with customers.
No. 4: Autovol
A Nampa-based company is doing its part to solve the nation's housing crisis from inside a 400,000-square-foot factory unlike any other.
Its 125 employees include "solutioneers" who design multistory apartments that give new meaning to the term affordable housing.
Robotic automation does the heavy lifting by putting together fully enclosed, six-sided structures with finished interiors. Up to 90 percent of the construction is complete when the project is shipped to the final site.
Autovol sees its product as going considerably further than saving time and money. It says its system of automation results in better accuracy and overall quality. Robots it has introduced now address a difficult shortage of labor in the U.S. multifamily construction industry.
Autovol, founded in 2018, describes its work as "construction 3.0" in which stick construction was 1.0 — tough and unpredictable. Modular construction was better as 2.0 but contained some inefficiencies.
As the latest version, Autovol, its solutioneers and robots don't just save repetitive processes, they produce affordable homes of high quality at breakthrough speed.
No. 5: Perkins Coie
A lot stands out about Perkins Coie, an international law firm specializing in intellectual property matters with a sizable and generous presence in Idaho. The Seattle-based partnership has grown since 1912 into a leader providing a full array of strategic solutions to diverse public and private clients including top global innovators.
Much of what it sees as its client-service edge comes from its "one firm" culture, an approach encompassing more than 2,500 employees, 65 of them in Idaho. Perkins Coie's legal team extending as far as Asia together serves clients in matters including commercial litigation and regulatory legal advice.
A frequent sponsor of fundraising events and charitable contributor in its own right, the firm encourages its employees to donate through regular payroll deductions to United Way. Perkins Coie often partners with its clients on community service projects of all sizes.
The many honors and distinctions Perkins Coie has accumulated over the years are too numerous to list. Some highlights: Fortune magazine named it as among the 100 best workplaces for millennials, and Working Mother listed it as being among the best law firms for women.
No. 6: Ataraxis
Its name means "the absence of mental stress or anxiety," and as that might imply, Ataraxis was born of necessity.
The year before its founding in 2009, an insurance adjustment company preparing to expand into different states decided it didn't want to bulk up on internal staff, knowing that meant added HR and payroll responsibilities.
It looked for a company it could hire to do it right. And it kept looking, past limited software, past incomplete service providers. A year later it came to the conclusion it would have to do the job itself — as a Boise-based professional employer organization that now has 39 employees in Idaho and worksite employees in more than 30 states.
Collaborating with its team and business partners, Ataraxis handles its clients' payroll, benefits, administration and workers compensation. The results are reduced employee turnover rates, lower overhead costs and less liabilities for customers. Within seven days of an agreement Ataraxis onboards its clients.
"You won’t have to complete piles of paperwork or wait months to make the change," the company's website says. "We make the process as easy and quick as possible for you."
No. 7: Moreton
Moreton & Company hasn't reached its 111th year in business by paying only casual attention to its clients' needs.
Now with 52 employees in Idaho and 229 companywide, the Salt Lake City-based insurance broker delivers superior customer service to customers across the country. It brings innovative solutions to the most challenging needs, giving its broad base of clients far more than just insurance.
Moreton & Company keeps customers current on industry trends and offers educational seminars and compliance services. When hiring it makes a point to seek out individuals who can serve not just in sales positions but client support.
Customers get the benefit of tools and knowledge to help them choose just the right coverage for their company and employees, from commercial and executive-risk policies to benefits and personal insurance. Its industry experience extends from auto dealerships and construction to energy, food manufacturing, health care and entertainment.
And as an Assurex Global Partner, Moreton & Company helps companies find and place coverage in all parts of the world.
No. 8: Sloan Security Group
What started as a service Ed Sloan wanted to offer local timber mills — and jobs for his four teenage sons saving for college — is now a trusted leader in the physical security services industry.
That early, 1991 version of Boise-based Sloan Security Group consisted of fencing remote properties. It signed a contract in 1998 to secure Mountain Home Air Force Base, and within eight years it emerged as the go-to security provider of innovative security perimeters to the national missile defense program.
With 56 employees in Idaho, and two dozen others around the country, Sloan now specializes in all manners of physical security. It designs, installs and maintains crash-rated vehicle barriers as well as intrusion-detection and access-control systems.
The many technologies it deploys address criminal and terrorist threats with tools such as bollards and hydraulic wedge barriers, anti-ram fences and video analytics.
Its values of integrity, collaboration and professionalism have won Sloan contracts with even the most prominent of clients, including Facebook and the U.S. Department of Defense.
No. 9: CBIZ M&S Consulting
CBIZ gets a lot done for a company with such a big focus on work-life-community balance.
The publicly owned business services company provides a wide menu of financial services — accounting, valuations, tax, government and real estate consulting, risk advisory — plus HR consulting and executive recruitment.
Its size speaks to such a wide scope: Based in Cleveland, it employs 52 in Boise, part of a 4,800-strong domestic payroll, with 800 additional employees in other countries.
Through it all, CBIZ runs a strong spirit of generosity and a renewed emphasis on inclusion.
The company's CBIZ Cares program pays time off for team members volunteering with coworkers in local communities. The program sponsors blood drives and local charity fundraisers. Interoffice competitions are part of an annual food drive that has collected some 10 million pounds of food for local pantries.
CBIZ did a lot to support remote-working and communication during the pandemic. Its well-being philosophy advocates balancing social, financial, community and physical health. Supportive of personal and professional growth, the company in 2020 renewed its commitment to improving diversity and inclusion.
No. 10: Boise Rescue Mission Ministries
Taking in someone who no longer has anywhere else to go begins with food and shelter. But Boise Rescue Mission Ministries knows it takes far more than that to help people in need get back on their feet.
Since 1958 its purpose has been to love others, and it does so in service. Its 144 employees work together to meet people's basic needs and address the underlying causes of homelessness.
As Treasure Valley's largest nonprofit provider of homeless services, Boise Rescue Mission Ministries operates six locations in Ada and Canyon counties. It has specific programs for emergency services, food, children, veterans ministries, holiday outreach and medical respite.
No one is turned away for lack of space — if beds are full, there are mats — and no prior reservation is required as long as guests check in by 4 p.m. Attending chapel is never requisite to a meal or a place to stay the night.
The organization does teach the word of God and offers opportunities through life-changing programs designed to restore dignity to people who have fallen on hard times so they can make changes that will help them over the long term.
Staff are embraced as part of the family. Service is delivered with attention to each individual's needs. The nonprofit is open to working with groups willing to host food drives and other events.
No. 11: The Krazy Coupon Lady
Joanie Demer and Heather Wheeler were moms on a tight budget blogging about strategic coupon-clipping when in 2009 they took things to a new level. They launched a system for stacking coupons, tracking store sales and maximizing promotions. They and online fans were walking out of stores with sacks full of free groceries.
Now their privately owned mass-media company headquartered in Eagle is a multimillion-dollar corporation outpacing its industry peers. The Krazy Coupon Lady counts more than 1.2 million fans on Facebook and has nearly 60,000 Twitter followers — and 85,000 on Pinterest.
Demer calls herself a tight-wad who "never met a price (she) couldn't haggle with." Wheeler learned her couponing the hard way as she paid off her family's $85,000 debt on a teacher's salary.
The company hunts for coupons and rebates in their various forms, tracks promotions such as buy-1-get-1 deals and instant savings, tests and packages them online.
Demer and Wheeler7 are now national experts who do studio appearances in New York and Los Angeles. They've been on The Today Show and Good Morning America, among many others. Their book, "Pick Another Checkout Lane, Honey," has sold more than 50,000 copies.
The Krazy Coupon Lady employs 51 people in the Boise area, 74 nationwide. A diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace, it partners with the International Red Cross to help refugee families around the world.
No. 12: Wright Brothers, the Building Company
One way or another, construction work at Boise State University had to be finished before the start of the fall semester. But the existing buildings' age and condition weren't helping.
It seemed like every day, creative problem-solving was required to keep things on track. Fortunately, Eagle-based Wright Brothers, the Building Company was up to the task, Aaron Whitman in the university's campus planning and facilities department said in a testimonial.
"Wright Brothers handled every issue promptly and professionally," he said, adding that he looks forward to working with the company on future campus projects.
Founded in 1956 in southwest Idaho, and now with licenses in 17 states, the company does full-service general contracting for commercial construction. With 104 employees in the Boise area, it takes on projects big and small, grossing upward of $60 million per year.
Its motto is building the future, and so it does. It puts up high-performance buildings using environmentally friendly processes.
Three of its projects were selected as finalists for the Idaho Business Review in its 2018 top-project awards. The year before it was among the top 30 finalists in the nation for the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.
YMCA executive Jim Everett wrote a testimonial calling the company wonderfully community-minded, ethical and generous individually — and it completed its work "on time and done well."
No. 13: Western Heating and Air Conditioning
Whether the temperatures are soaring or plunging, if the climate-control system fails, Western Heating and Air Conditioning is there with integrity, honesty and respect — and has been since 1967.
The Boise-based company with 81 employees in the state employs trained, insured and bonded staff to service and install residential and commercial heating and air conditioning.
Internally, the culture is of teamwork and support. There's a focus on providing employees resources for personal and professional growth.
Externally, it's about ensuring comfort year-round. Western's technicians work on all makes and models of furnaces and heat pumps — any type of heating customers may need. The company also installs highly efficient air conditioners of all kinds, and can perform emergency repairs at any hour on any day.
Western has been recognized as an HVAC contractor of the year and has received an Angie's List super-service award, as well as a business-of-the-year award from the Boise Chamber of Commerce.
Customers tend to gush about its customer service. Here's what an air conditioning maintenance customer who identified himself as Richard W. had to say on Sept. 20, 2021:
“Excellent customer service!" he wrote. "Russ was extremely courteous and carefully answered every question we asked. Listening to his answers, you could tell he has many years of experience.”
No. 14: Clarity Credit Union
It was in 1948 that a small group of railroad workers came together to create the Idadiv Railway Credit Union. As it has grown into an organization with five branches and more than 16,000 members, the not-for-profit cooperative remains committed to a philosophy of people helping people.
Its 47 employees aim to provide exceptional access to financial products and services to anyone living, working, worshiping or studying in Ada, Boise, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette or Valley counties. The families of all current customers are welcome, too.
The credit union's target market is generally people living paycheck to paycheck in the growing and underserved communities of southwest Idaho — people who tend to value family, convenience and loyalty.
Some of these customers may be a little impulsive with their money. Clarity makes sure to treat them all without judgment, giving second chances and trying to say yes. Above all it wants to be fair.
The credit union offers everything from digital banking and debit cards to student loans, RV financing, home mortgages and home equity lines of credit.
Partly because the work it does is about building and maintaining relationships, Clarity participates in fundraising and community events. It hosts an annual golf tournament and supports Credit Unions for Kids, which benefits the Children's Miracle Network.
No. 15: Colliers
Skin in the game is part of what makes Colliers International Idaho a premiere commercial real estate company.
It was founded in 1995 and grew to the point it needed five offices, a headquarters in Boise and offices in Nampa, Twin Falls and Pocatello. It employs 66 people statewide.
Something happened in 2019 that set a new tone at the company: Thirteen of the firm's top sales professionals took ownership.
Most had worked entirely in Idaho their whole career. Now they as brokers would be rewarded more directly for their contributions to growth and the organization's success.
Longtime owner George Iliff stayed on at the Boise office and kept a share of the office. He said the quality of people in the organization really does boost its ability to offer superior services.
“Bringing brokers on as co-owners further reinforces their importance and ensures that they have an ongoing vested interest in the success of the business,” he said at the time in a news release.
The company is part of Colliers International Group Inc., a network of more than 14,000 professionals around the world.
You might call it a full-service organization. Its people give advice and handle sales and leasing, financing and property management, valuations and tax consulting, even guide customers through design, construction and occupancy.