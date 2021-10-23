While Lovevery took home top honors, here were other Treasure Valley mid-sized businesses that were recognized in the Idaho Press' Top Workplaces awards:
No. 2: Granite Excavation, Inc.
Heavy-duty experience and substantial investment in equipment have helped make Granite Excavation, Inc. one of Idaho's leading heavy civil contractors.
A privately owned company founded in 2004, it brings cutting-edge GPS together with three-dimensional rendering technology to build virtual models that get staked out in the field with digital precision. These allow Granite's equipment to cut to the right grade on the first pass, maximizing efficiency and all but eliminating cost overruns.
Founder and President Josh Davis began driving his father's equipment at a young age. After working in construction as a teenager, he built and maintained forestry roads in college. Thus was born a company that now employs 150 people in Boise.
In addition to dozers, excavators and scrapers it keeps a fleet of trucks of all kinds, including water trucks, tub dumps and almost everything in between. Its projects range from drainage systems and culverts to parking lots and road construction. It also offers aggregate products, and does concrete and asphalt-paving.
No. 3: Healthwise Incorporated
A national leader in producing evidence-based informational content can trace its roots to 1975 and a commitment to help people make better health decisions.
Boise-based nonprofit Healthwise Incorporated has ever since made it its business to help people get the care they need and avoid the care they don't.
The company's 246 employees work with hospitals, health plans and others to educate consumers on everything from deciding about herniated disc surgery to quitting smoking.
Healthwise's illustrated content, presented in diverse media, is tailored to different learning styles, abilities and languages and updated to keep up with medical science.
"We work to shape the future of health information technology," the company proclaims, "and make a real difference in people's lives."
Besides its educational focus, the information fosters greater collaboration among caregivers and patients' loved ones.
The company's employees have volunteered for causes like Habitat for Humanity, the Idaho Foodbank, the Ronald McDonald House and Rake Up Boise.