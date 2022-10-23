Bob Helbig

Bob Helbig

Employers have been forced to focus harder than ever to retain and attract talent amid the disruption of the business environment during the COVID pandemic. Top Workplaces celebrates the employers that are getting it right.

The heart of the Top Workplaces program is an employee survey. The 24-question survey collects feedback from those who know organizations the best: the people who work there. Employee feedback is the sole basis for determining which employers make the Top Workplaces list.

Bob Helbig is media partnerships director for Energage, an employee survey company based in suburban Philadelphia

