Jacksons Food Store located at the corner of 8th and Fort streets in Boise.

 Teddy Feinberg / Idaho Press

Being a son of the founder of Jacksons Food Stores Inc. doesn’t stop Cory Jackson from stocking shelves when he spots a tote that needs unpacking.

Where’d he get that work ethic? From his dad, John Jackson, who still jumps in to wipe counters or grab a mop.

