1. FAIRWAY INDEPENDENT MORTGAGE CORP.: On its surface, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. stands out as having some of the fastest loan turnaround times in the industry. But a closer look shows the company to be a multifaceted contributor to charity and a generous provider of employee benefits. Since its founding in 1996, Fairway has grown to employ 10,555 people, 105 of them in the Boise area. Its loan volume grew in 2021 to reach $72.5 billion, topping its record from a year before. Fostering humility and fun amid the growth, the company promotes faith, family and work — "in that order," it says, "and we do try to live by those values." Fairway supports three main charities, starting with Fairway Foundation, which helps victims of natural disasters with contributions from employee paychecks and lump sums at company events. Fairway Cares provides care packages for people with critical illness or physical trauma. The organization donates service dogs to wounded veterans through the American Warrior Initiative. Its employees get discounts on home mortgages and purchases of items like computers, and they can choose from retirement plans including stock ownership and a non-qualified deferred compensation plan. Fairway additionally sponsors scholarship and student loan repayment programs.
2. CAPITAL AUTO LOAN: The people who started Capital Auto Loan in 2014 had heard enough horrors stories about subprime lenders taking advantage of their customers. With ties to the auto sales industry, they knew they could do better. Now their company, headquartered in Meridian with 45 employees, has two goals: help customers build or improve their credit, and do everything possible to provide a positive experience along the way. Capital gives six tips for a successful loan, starting with communication — call if something goes wrong that may impact repayment — and checking in with new phone numbers. It advises customers to be honest and stay insured, and as much as that, refinance to better terms as soon as possible. Its final suggestion is to think: Pay on time and give a little extra whenever that's an option, as a way of saving money on interest. The company says it tries to be a short-term solution for people, not a life-long situation. Its workplace gathers people from different backgrounds, from new hires straight out of high school to empty-nesters, from Idaho natives to their co-workers from out of states.
3. PERKINS COIE: Perkins Coie has no easy task cultivating a "one firm" culture encompassing a group of 2,585 employees, including 58 in the Boise area, extending from its headquarters in Seattle to offices in Asia. The law partnership pulls it off, though, much as it has since its founding back in 1912. Now offering a full array of corporate and commercial litigation services, along with intellectual property expertise and regulatory advice, Perkins Coie serves a broad range of clients. Along the way, the firm has gained recognition for its work culture. Fortune magazine ranked it as among the 100 best workplaces for millennials, and Working Mother listed it a top law firm for women. Perkins Coie frequently sponsors fundraising events, and it contributes as well through employee payroll deductions to the United Way. It partners with clients on community service projects. The firm's vision is to be the most trusted advisor to the world's most innovative companies and industry leaders. "We earn this trust each day," it says, "by providing high-value, strategic solutions and extraordinary service on matters vital to our clients’ success."
4. BPA HEALTH: Since Boise-based BPA Health was founded in 1976, it has done a lot for behavioral health in Idaho and the Northwest. Its way of viewing the world with empathy and expertise, plus its application of creative thinking to business, allow the company to deliver services to support specific aspects and outcomes that are often overlooked in the field of behavioral health. The company's 40 employees, most of them in Boise, develop caring solutions intended to improve lives and make organizations more effective while also building stronger communities. Relationships come first at BPA, which was founded on the principles of compassion, trust and stewardship of the health and well-being of individuals and organizations it serves. "Whether working for a broader, more inclusive definition of healthcare or more efficient and effective business solutions, a strong spirit of service defines our company and our work," the company says. It makes a point as well to be part of the place where it grew up. "Our Idaho roots," it says, "make us uniquely connected in the Northwest."
5. TAMARACK GROVE ENGINEERING: Purpose is what makes Tamarack Grove Engineering run. The Boise-based structural engineering company gives back to the places where it lives, plans and explores. Its three dozen employees connect with the community by giving together and investing in future generations, because that's the right thing to do. "Tamarack Grove's roots were planted in 2003 out of the opportunity to serve a need within the industry, and a desire to lead with purpose and just do things differently," the company says. "Our client-centric approach to design and problem-solving along with the way we build authentic relationships results in a greater experience for our clients and for our people." Tamarack Grove specializes in engineering and designing for the facilities, commercial and manufacturing markets. The idea is to grow in a way that's focused and steady, sustainable and purposeful. As a company, Tamarack Grove works to build trusted relationships with a consistent, loyal base of clients, keeping the focus on integrity, honesty, hard work and accountability. The goal is to find the right solution to fit the client.
6. HIGH DESERT: When your vision is to be the best and largest motorcycle dealer in the Pacific Northwest, it's not really about selling bikes. As Meridian-based High Desert knows, it's about fulfilling dreams. A passion comes through at High Desert that improves the rider's experience, not just interacting with staff but with the brand and the whole shop. Every day its team of professionals makes a difference, learning and improving on relationships, sharpening technical and product knowledge. The company places special value on personal growth. "While most successful companies have employees with one friend at work," it says, "on any given winter evening you can join us as we ski Bogus Basin. During the summer months we spend our nights riding with our team members as well as with customers.” High Desert was founded in 2005 with the purchase of Cycle Nuts & Bolts Harley-Davidson/Buell. Owner and General Manager Mark Dukes, a motorcycle lover since the age of 7, got into the industry with his first job out of high school. High Desert has 77 employees.
7. MOSAICS PUBLIC SCHOOL: The name of Mosaics Public School spells out its vision most succinctly: Molding Our Scientists and Artists Into Community Stewards. Mosaics is a nonprofit K-6 charter school that centers its curriculum around STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and math. "Our purpose is to empower our students with the skills they need to succeed in a 21st century world," it says. Students there start at kindergarten to learn disciplines that wouldn't come until later at other schools: coding, art, engineering, music. Founded as a nonprofit in 2020, it has 38 employees giving Canyon County students a collaborative learning experience that builds soft skills and teamwork. Mosaics, to help students become community leaders, directs all of its students to serve others through yearly community service. And with a relevant and rigorous curriculum promoting creative as well as critical thinking, Mosaics brings together teachers, students and families to foster a culture of collaboration. In service to society as well, students and staff volunteer directly alongside the community.
8. THE GO AGENCY INC.: The Go Agency Inc. is just like it sounds: a full-service, work-hard, play-hard marketing, events and branding agency with a flair for fun. Having served more than 500 clients since its founding in 2015, it has grown into an 36-deep roster in the heart of Boise. Besides core, in-house competencies like graphic design, videography, social media management and web development, The Go Agency boasts an adventure subscription service and a drone light show division. With all that work comes sweet benefits. Employer-paid health insurance is just the start. There's a fitness center and a meditation room, plus season tickets to sporting events and an all-access badge to events the company puts on. In return, The Go Agency asks of its employees that their creativity come with positivity and integrity, that they do the right thing with intention. The company turns to an adage about leaving things better than you found them, quoting, “A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.”
9. BLUEBIRD HEALTH: Joy through service guides the work of Meridian-based Bluebird Health. The employer of 122 people serving the Treasure Valley area and southern Idaho centers its efforts in home health, hospice and home care. Its central idea is that how the work is done matters most. Founded in 2021, Bluebird strives to be the employer of choice for people who it considers to be the best in their field — those who valiantly take up service as a calling, and who truly make a difference through caring application of quality work. At the administrative level, the attitude is servant leadership and high value for relationships. There, too, the emphasis is on joyful engagement, integrity and diligent work. Leading with vision is a high priority, and the organization's vision statement provides some guidance. It's a map of Bluebird's philosophy toward professional development as well as its road to top customer service: "Champion the drive to serve, invest in the mindset and deliver excellence."
10. BOISE JUICE CO.: Health is what it's all about at Boise Juice Co. The locally owned, family-operated chain serves organic, cold-pressed juices at locations in Eagle, Meridian and two locations in Boise, on Parkcenter Boulevard and State Street. It has 55 employees providing nutrition in the form of not only raw juice but also smoothies, acai bowls and "wellness shots" geared to specific health conditions. All its products are made of whole food, meaning no ice, extracts or processed sugars. What shows up on the ingredients list is all that goes in. As the company says, "It's that simple, and it's that good." Boise Juice Co. stands by its commitment to health, wellness, sustainability and balance. It has a convenient app that enables remote ordering for the convenience of its customers. One of its specialties is helping people with restrictive diets who are unable to eat solid, high-fiber foods. But it's also a helpful habit for people on everyday diets who want more complete nutrition. Curious about the wellness shots? One offers blue-green algae and lemon; another consists of beet and lemon juice, ginger and tumeric.
11. METRO EXPRESS CAR WASH: Going to Metro Express Car Wash may seem like a simple little process, and it is, especially with its monthly pass. But there's more going on there than meets the eye. With 62 employees across five Boise locations, and 200 workers across the country, the Garden City-based chain has refined its processes over a span of more than 50 years, going back to its founder's start in the industry in 1969. It was among the first car washers to offer a touchless option, and one of the earliest to offer free access to vacuums. The company's founder was inducted into the Car Wash Hall of Fame, having built and operated car washes in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Montana and Washington. Hospitality, manners and courtesy are prime values for the company. Sustainable practices have been a big emphasis as well, and the company prides itself on conserving energy and water while using only materials that are safe for the environment. Metro Express helps the community with fundraising programs and special events. It offers health coverage and retirement programs to its employees, and on Memorial and Veterans days, washes are free to U.S. military veterans.
12. ATARAXIS INC.: As a full-service professional employer organization, or PEO, handling payroll and human resources functions for other companies, Boise-based Ataraxis Inc. enjoys a special relationship with its clients: The more they grow, the more it does, too. It provides high-touch interaction, emphasizing collaboration at all levels while advocating, advising and providing support on all things HR. "We believe,” it says, “in the power of being a true business partner who is working every day to elevate businesses for the benefit of all – companies, employees, their families and the communities we live in.” Ataraxis, which literally means “absence of mental stress or anxiety,” was founded in 2009 when an insurance adjustment company trying to expand to other states couldn’t find a third party to administer benefits and related services. It ended up filling the gap by forming a company that has since grown to employ 37 people in the Boise area. Its vision is to build a national PEO that celebrates successes big and small “that each of us have at work, in our lives and in our communities.”
13. SLOAN SECURITY GROUP: Contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense is about all the endorsement Sloan Security Group needs. As a private company providing integrated physical security systems, its work started in 1991 with fencing work it did for remote properties. Seven years later it was hired to secure Mountain Home Air Force Base. Eight years after that it was securing the perimeter of the national missile defense program. Sloan deploys bollards and hydraulic wedge barriers, anti-ram fences and video analytics — all of which it designs, builds and maintains around the world. It has 59 employees in Boise, where its headquarters are, and 21 other workers around the country. Local community support remains a priority as it supports the local Women's & Children's Shelter, the Anne Frank Memorial in Boise and the Interfaith Sanctuary to help get people off the street. It offers full medical, dental and vision plans, as well as a 401(k) retirement program, and prides itself on upholding the values of integrity, collaboration, professionalism and a close focus on safety.
14. VENTIVE: Multidisciplinary only begins to describe Ventive, a web-based service provider based in Boise with 41 employees in the area. The company's roster of experts provides the full spectrum, from app development and marketing to cybersecurity and data migration. "Our team is stacked with skilled engineers, creatives and strategists building innovative technology that is solving big problems," its website says. The breadth of its expertise is matched by depth. Ventive delivers top to bottom service, performing risk assessments, usability testing and launch readiness checks that uncover user paint points. It develops software in a variety of computer languages, and the team is ready to integrate plugins and third-party tools. Maintenance and support of virtually any system is on the services menu, as are prototyping, systems recovery and marketing expertise like visual design and branding. Facing a staffing crisis? Ventive can jump in with a replacement team to consolidate product resourcing and get the job done.
15. IDAHO LEGAL AID: Without Idaho's largest nonprofit law firm, people in critical need across the state might have no access at all to the justice system. Idaho Legal Aid Services Inc. offers free legal advice to the poor and self-help resources, as well as specialized law units for Indian reservations and migrant farmworkers. Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Boise, it has grown to comprise 48 employees in several regional and two satellite offices. Idaho Legal Aid operates three toll-free legal advice lines; its website gives access to legal forms and educational content. The firm often finds itself protecting the state's most vulnerable, helping abused or neglected children, keeping a roof over people's heads and protecting formerly battered women so they can raise their children in a safe environment. Its housing services work with evictions, lockouts and security deposits. In the area of family law, Idaho Legal Aid’s focus ranges from domestic and sexual violence to child support. Senior citizens get protection from predatory lenders and help with housing, power of attorney, conservatorship and more.
16. OBA-OB/GYN ASSOCIATIONS, PA: OGA-Ob/Gyn Associates, PA — better known as just OGA — wants its clients to know they're not alone no matter what stage of life they're in. After patients come in, OGA says each leaves with a unique care plan with the full support of a team expert in obstetrics and pregnancy care, peri-menopausal medicine, adolescent gynecology and minimally invasive surgery. Its website says the 84-person physicians practice dedicates itself to creating vibrant, healthier communities "one woman at a time," with the top care available in the Treasure Valley. Founded in 1971, OGA keeps with the latest and best medical science. It points to three areas of focus: collaboration, transparency and support. Those values show in its holistic approach, the tools OGA gives women for the future and its quick and convenient care. OGA was among the nation's first OB-GYN offices to achieve a Safety Certification in Outpatient Practice Excellence, awarded by the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. For three years in a row it has won the title of Best of Treasure Valley for Women's Health.
17. OFFICE OF THE STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION: No less an authority than the Idaho Constitution itself gives power to the Office of the State Board of Education. An employer in its own right with 56 employees based in the Boise area, the board's mandate is to provide general supervision and governance of all Idaho public education. That includes a number of institutions, agencies and school systems. The board itself consists of eight members, seven of them appointed by the government and one elected by the state's voters, the Superintendent of Public Instruction. It has three standing committees: the Planning, Policy & Government Affairs Committee, the Instructional Research & Student Affairs Committee and the Business Affairs & Human Resources Committee. Practically speaking, the State Board of Education makes policy for K-20 grade levels. Its highest priorities are to provide opportunities for high-quality and lifelong education, research and innovation. The board notes Idaho's educational system has entered what it terms a new progressive era to increase the state's global competitiveness. The idea is to have education and commerce "build upon each other." The board makes available a variety of scholarship options to eligible students.
18. COLLIERS: Employees at Colliers Idaho don't just provide strategic advice and execution for commercial real estate owners. They make a difference in people's lives across the state. The 27-year-old, Boise-based firm with offices in Idaho Falls, Nampa, Pocatello and Twin Falls gave more than $50,000 in 2021 to three dozen organizations around the state. It followed in 2022 by launching the Colliers Committee for Charitable Giving to direct charity from the 74 employees of the largest full-service brokerage firm in Idaho. Every March the Boise-based commercial real estate firm joins in the #IdahoKind Corporate Challenge to restock the Idaho Foodbank. Colliers came out on top this year with more than 50,000 pounds of food and $50,500 donated. Three months later the firm kicked off its inaugural Colliers Games: two dozen foursomes vying in backyard games to win their choice of three charities to benefit from the $8,000 raised by the event. The firm appreciates a well-informed community, and so in October 2021 it launched a commercial real estate podcast offering news and expert views on trends. Listen at https://anchor.fm/colliersidaho.
19. CBIZ M&S CONSULTING: Balance matters at CBIZ M&S Consulting, not just between service to customers and service to community, but also in the firm's approach to promoting employee well-being. The Independence, Ohio-based business service firm founded in 1996 has 35 employees in the Boise area and 5,237 worldwide. It supports them in five areas of well-being: purpose, or career; social; financial; community; and physical. "When a team is aligned with a common purpose, opportunities for growth, a strong sense of community and financial, physical and mental well-being, it is felt and seen in the work that is being performed and in the morale of the office," CBIZ says. It strives to provide exceptional advice and solutions that help clients achieve their goals — and does so in fields from accounting and real estate consulting to benefits consulting and insurance. Employees get paid time off to volunteer with co-workers locally. Together they contribute to blood drives and food drives, fundraisers and Dress for Success, which provides business attire for people entering the workplace. It plans this year to launch a comprehensive diversity and inclusion strategy.