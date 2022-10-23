1. JACKSONS FOOD STORES: Meridian-based Jacksons Food Stores Inc. has its work cut out for it. Its competitors in the convenience store market include big national and regional chains like 7-Eleven, Speedway, Out West and Maverik. Jacksons looks up to the task. Just last year it picked up Big Smoke and Tobacco Connection, which together with several Speedway and 7-Eleven stores it added in California, now make up between 5 percent and 10 percent of its business. The company sees future growth coming from purchases of single-proprietorships and smaller companies, so long as the geography and company attitude fits. At last count it had 469 employees in the Boise area and 5,000 around the country. The founder’s charitable arm, the nonprofit Bonnie and John Jackson Foundation, concentrates on educational giving, from elementary through the college level. In 2019, the St. Luke’s Health Foundation presented founder John Jackson with its Ralph J. Comstock Jr. Light of Philanthropy Award in recognition of what it called his “dedicated service and enduring commitment to advancing philanthropic and humanitarian causes to benefit our community.”
2. PANDA RESTAURANT GROUP: Who says you can't expand internationally while preserving a reputation as a great place to work? Panda Restaurant Group has gone from a single location in Pasadena, Calif. 49 years ago to a global brand supporting world-class philanthropy. Along the way it has won recognition from Forbes magazine and others — now including the Idaho Press — as one of the best companies to work for anywhere. Based in Rosemead, Calif., Panda has more than 48,000 employees around the world, including 449 in Boise. Founders Andrew and Peggy Cherng were inspired by mandarin and sichuan flavors when they opened the original Panda Inn location. Their first Panda Express in 1983 grew out of an operating system customized by Peggy. Next came a Hibachi-San in Bloomington, Minn. that dazzled customers with a teppanyaki grill and sushi. By 2007 the company reported $1 billion in annual revenue. The company's Panda Cares charitable arm provides food, money and volunteer services to youth in need. In-store donation boxes, Panda employees and the help of its vendors have allowed the organization to raise many millions of dollars for international disaster-relief efforts.
3. PENNANT SERVICES INC.: Independent business meets network support at Pennant Services Inc., an Eagle-based home health-care company with 5,200 employees across 14 states, including 300 in the Boise area. The 3-year-old company expands the reach of individual, locally operated subsidiaries by providing services crucial to their success. Pennant doesn't have a conventional headquarters; instead, there's a service center advising operators on a wide variety of specialized knowledge, from finance and law to compliance, education and information management. Employees with the company's operations and service center contribute to the Elevate Charities Employee Emergency Fund, there to help employees of affiliated health-care organizations hit by tragedy that might include unexpected medical crises or other disasters. Pennant offers an wide array of benefits as it strives for workplace diversity, equity and inclusivity. It offers annual training and supports a group dedicated to supporting the development of women leaders in health care. The company's vision statement describes Pennant as an emerging leader in the home health, hospice, home care and senior living industries, with the aim of expanding its reach to provide life-changing service across the country.