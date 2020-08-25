MERIDIAN — The West Ada School District will begin the school year Sept. 8 with exclusively online classes.
The district’s board voted 3-2 Tuesday night to implement an all-online learning model for at least one week.
After the first week of school, Superintendent Mary Ann Ranells may implement a blended approach including some in-person classes for half of students on alternating days if Central District Health moves the district to a less at-risk category. As of Monday, West Ada is in the “red" category, which shows severe community spread. To reopen in person, West Ada would need to reach the "yellow designation," the next step down in CDH's three, traffic light-colored categories, according to the board's vote.
The health district releases updated categorizations every Monday.
The school board's plan recognizes the area’s high level of per capita COVID-19 cases and requires that students and staff wear masks.
The district will “adopt red status for the week of September 8, meaning that we will be in remote learning with the understanding that CDH may change and that the district administration can move us into yellow after that week," the approved motion states. "Add to our plan mandatory masks, under yellow and red, including related operations.”
The board also clarified that teachers will be allowed to meet with individual students or small groups at the beginning of the week, a move intended to help younger students meet their teachers and get used to learning on internet-enabled devices. A limit of five students per group was suggested, but trustees decided against placing a hard limit.
The board's decision partly aligned and partly conflicted with requests made by the West Ada Education Association, the district teachers union.
Assuming all students can access online-only education is “an illusion born from privilege,” union President Eric Thies said early in the nearly four-hour meeting. He did not explicitly push for or against some in-person learning, but asked that the district not quickly change its decision so that teachers and families had a chance to plan for what's ahead. Some trustees worried if schools returned to a hybrid model just a week in, that the future would continue to be in flux. However, they approved the plan in part to limit coronavirus' spread and in part to shield against potential lawsuits.
Thies also advocated for safety precautions like a mask mandate and that school board members follow the advice of health board officials, both of which the board's eventual motion mentioned.
A decision on whether interscholastic sports will be allowed to continue under the "red" designation was delayed until next Tuesday.