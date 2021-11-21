Nearly 290,000 Idahoans will be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, and 6.5 million more Americans are planning on spending time with their relatives they couldn’t see last year due to the pandemic.
Travelers are also encouraged to err on the side of caution when traveling this season, with Nov. 23 being the busiest travel day of the week, according to AAA Idaho.
AAA projects that air travel will increase by 80%, with 4.2 million people expected to fly this year. Additionally, more than 1 million Americans will go by cruise, train, or bus, a 262% increase from a year ago.
There is pent-up desire for travel among both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, said Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho.
“While the COVID-19 Delta variant disrupted the trend at times, unemployment is falling, and spending power is rising. Combine that with the fact that many people couldn’t gather with loved ones last year, and you can expect the roads and airports to be pretty crowded,” Conde said.
Consumers are also dealing with significant rises in inflation for a host of products, including gas prices, which could impact travel and other spending decisions.
Average gas prices are currently around 3.399 per gallon, according to the U.S Energy Information Administration.
With nearly 4 million more travelers on the roads this year, Conde said it is important that drivers are aware of their surroundings since weather and elevation can change drastically, and areas with little cell service can be challenging to navigate. Keep an emergency kit close by, he said, and share travel plans with loved ones in case something were to happen.
AAA’s safe travel advice to those seeing their loved ones this year encourages pre-planning such as observing weather forecasts, or a vehicle inspection from a mechanic to ensure car batteries and tires are in working condition.
AAA also encourages people to stay alert, refrain from driving under the influence, and buckle up. There were 279 crash fatalities nationally over the Thanksgiving weekend in 2019, and more than half of the people involved were not wearing seatbelts, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Another wrinkle that could impact people's holiday driving plans is a rock slide that occurred Thursday north of Boise on Highway 55, which closed the road between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley Road. The road will be closed through Thanksgiving weekend, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
As far as air travel is concerned, Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the busiest travel periods of the year, according to a news release from the Boise Airport.
The airport expects to be fairly busy during Thanksgiving week, said Sean Briggs, business development manager for the Boise Airport. Up to 14,000 passengers are expected to be traveling during peak days, he said.
The most recent record of the busiest travel year is 2019, and 2021 is nearing that record, the news release said.
Because of the uptick in travel within the airport this holiday season, passengers are encouraged to arrive two hours before their departure time to park and pass security checkpoints.
The Boise Airport also asks travelers to plan for parking in advance and know what to pack for their trip.
"Passengers can bring pies, cakes and other baked goods through the airport checkpoints. However, liquids such as eggnog, gravy, and gels such as preserves and jellies, should go into checked luggage,” the release said.
The airport also requires masks to be worn at all times in the facility and while traveling.