BOISE — Police on Friday searched the area of North Glenwood Street and West Goddard Road for more than an hour before determining a suspect they say fled a Garden City police officer earlier in the day was no longer in the vicinity.
The search caused Capital High School and Valley View Elementary School to go into shelter-in-place mode, according to a Boise Police Department tweet, just after 11:15 a.m.
A subsequent tweet from the department specified the suspect, who has yet to be publicly identified, fled a Garden City police car in a vehicle officers believe to be stolen. The suspect then crashed the car into a house, according to the tweet, and fled on foot.
Another tweet from the department at about 12:45 p.m. indicated police were no longer searching the area and both schools had been released to normal operations.
The suspect police are searching for is described as an adult Hispanic man, about five feet and six inches tall, weighing roughly 165 pounds. He had dark hair and wore it in a ponytail, according to the department, was dressed in a black shirt and black pants, with black and white shoes, and had a backpack.
The department urges anyone who sees him to call police.
