MERIDIAN — Tammy de Weerd never thought of being Meridian’s first female mayor as a “gender or woman thing” until she was around children.
De Weerd, who retired in 2020 after four terms as mayor, also was Meridian’s first and only female city council president. Since 1903, Meridian has had one female mayor while 25 men have held the position.
“Young girls need to have mentors or others to see that there isn’t a glass ceiling, that woman can set out to accomplish things,” De Weerd said. “I had several parents talk to me about the fact that their girls or their kids said ‘we never knew that a woman could be mayor.’”
De Weerd was raised in the belief that people were recognized by what they do and not their gender. But she said there were challenges as a woman in government.
Usually, she was the only woman in the room.
“Sometimes there was a difference in how I could say something versus how a man would say it,” De Weerd said. “Women have to be more careful in how they choose their words. Otherwise, you sound like you’re whining.”
Women in government has been a national topic recently, especially when New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul became the state’s first female governor after Andrew Cuomo resigned in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal.
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is the first woman to hold the position in the Gem State and is running for governor in 2022.
Idaho is one of 19 states that has never had a woman governor. It’s also one of 20 states that has never had a woman senator. Idaho and Nevada are the only Western states to have never had a woman governor. Even so, several women have broken glass ceilings in local Treasure Valley government. Of the three largest cities in the Treasure Valley, two have female mayors and one has a female city council president.
But even with those gains men outnumber women in elected positions despite there being as many women as men in the population. The current mayors and city council presidents of Kuna, Eagle, Star and Garden City are all men. Meridian’s mayor and city council president and Nampa’s city council president also are men.
In 2020, Lauren McLean became Boise’s first elected female mayor. Previously, Carolyn Terteling-Payne was appointed as mayor in 2003 but never elected.
McLean, like de Weerd, first became involved in local government as a volunteer.
“I did what so many women do, in my early days thinking I wasn’t prepared enough, I wasn’t experienced enough,” McLean said. “It made me really nervous about seeking an appointment and then an election for city council.”
But McLean threw her hat in the ring. She served on city council from 2011 to 2019 and as its president from 2017 to 2019 before her election as mayor. McLean ran her campaigns without thinking about gender but then in interactions with children is when the impact became clear.
“There are Girl Scout troops that will reach out and want to have a conversation. I think back to before I was elected a young girl group of Girl Scouts was in City Hall and asked why they didn’t see very many women on the wall,” she said. “I have so many residents (who) want to introduce their kids and talk about why it mattered.”
Nampa was in front of both Meridian and Boise by electing its first female mayor — Maxine Horn — in 1998. Current Mayor Debbie Kling is Nampa’s second female mayor.
Kling said she also was not concerned about running for office as a woman, because she had been in leadership roles for many years previously where she was the only woman in the room.
“I was very accustomed to it and it was not intimidating at all to me … I don’t mind if I’m the only woman sitting in the room,” Kling said. “My hope, when someone would vote for me … (would be) because I was the most qualified to do the job not because I was a woman.”
To Kling, men and the women lead and run for office for the same reason and there’s no distinction between them.
Kling said she hadn’t faced any added challenges as a woman and said everybody, male or female, should have every opportunity open to them. She said she doesn’t necessarily want to see more women in government, because it’s more important to have the “right people” leading.
“I saw a thing on Paralympic athletes, and I listened to this young woman that was without a leg and the hardship she went through and she always believed and pushed forward,” Kling said. “I was just so impressed because she did not have a defeatist attitude … That’s how I want to be as I look to the future and I serve as a woman.”
Elsewhere in the Treasure Valley, two women have served as mayor of Eagle, though both replaced others mid-term. But both were elected at least once after replacing male mayors.
In Garden City, at least three women have been chairman or mayor. The earliest, Verna Joslin, served as chairman in the 1950s. At least eight women have served as city council president.
Men are not much more likely than women to win elected races, but women are less likely to run for elected office, Boise State Political Scientist and Associate Professor in the School of Public Service Jaclyn Kettler said.
“There’s so many different (factors), family considerations or just not really thinking about it or not being recruited to run for office is a big one, sometimes,” Kettler said.
Some research suggests issues such as sexism don’t impact every single race, she said, but it can affect campaigns, especially when such issues are highlighted.
When it comes to how many Treasure Valley cities have had female city council presidents, the answer is hard to find. The city of Eagle provided a list of city council members, but did not say which were president. The city of Nampa provided a list of city council members going back to 1990, but also did not indicate which were council president.
The city of Boise said there have been eight female city council presidents since the 1970s, and most of the women who have served on city council were council president at one point.
In Star, one woman and five men have been mayor since 1997. Of 25 council members, four were female and 21 were men. It is unclear how many of them were city council president.
De Weerd said there’s a way to break barriers, for example, by doing things for the right reasons.
She has some advice for women looking to run for office, which she added was important for the diversity of voice and opinion at the table.
“It has to be something that you’re passionate about,” she said. “Just get involved, jump in with both feet. Know that there are risks and there will be setbacks but anything worth pursing has those very same obstacles.”