KUNA — Just 40 turkeys remain.
Last summer, hundreds of birds roamed among the fruit trees at Cabalo's Orchard in Kuna.
Most of those turkeys were gobbled up on Thanksgiving by local families.
What will happen to the last few dozen? They'll soon join their brethren in greener pastures, according to Cathy Cabalo, who owns the turkey, fruit and vegetable farm and store with her husband, Chan.
The remaining birds will be sold, too — just not for Thanksgiving. A few will become Christmas turkeys. The rest will be sold later as individual turkey breasts, legs and wings.
"You can do all kinds of things with it," Cabalo said. "Most of our legs end up going to Owyhee BBQ in Melba. They're enormous; they're great, big, monster turkey legs. We sell the breasts — lots of people want the breast. Wings will go like crazy around the Super Bowl."
But the leftovers are an afterthought for the turkey farmers. It's time for a few months off from turkeys, until the new birds hatch in May.
The Cabalos sold 405 birds for Thanksgiving, their yearly average. And it took a lot of work to get there.
"The whole endeavor was the fresh Thanksgiving birds," Cabalo said. "That’s a market in and of itself."
The couple fed the birds two dozen, five-gallon buckets of grain per day for the last five months. The past two weeks have been grueling, transporting the well-fed toms and hens to the butcher. The turkeys have to weigh at least 15 pounds each for the Cabalos to break even.
The flock's largest turkey this year — which the family saved for themselves — weighed 40 pounds.
"Everything hurts so bad when you’re done," Cabalo said. "I just collapse on the couch at night."
The turkeys were extra heavy this year, after two consecutive years of just breaking even with undersized turkeys.
"This year they were overweight," Cabalo said. "We had almost no complaints. We had a few: ‘I can’t fit that in my pan.’"
The turkey chicks hatched in May at Caldwell's Dunlap Hatchery, then spent the first couple of months in brooders — containers to keep them warm — at Vogel Farms, the Cabalos' partner farm, also in Kuna.
Once they were big enough to avoid flying predators like hawks and owls, the young turkeys, known as jakes and jennies, were brought down the road to Cabalo's Orchard, where they lived cage-free and ate non-GMO grain and "anything they can get their little beaks on," including leaves and fruit from the orchard trees, Cabalo said.
Thanksgiving sales started in the spring and went right up to the Wednesday before the holiday.
Customers paid $3.95 per pound before Labor Day — the "early bird special" — and $4.95 per pound after. Sales began early because upfront costs for the birds, the feed and shelter are significant, and the farmers never know how the turkeys are going to turn out.
Everything grown on the 10-acre family farm — from apples and cucumbers to pumpkins and even popcorn — is a gamble, Cabalo said.
That's why they diversify, growing a range of produce as well as poultry.
"You do not know: Are they going to be big? Are they going to be small?" Cabalo said. "Every year, something will not be good. Every year, something will decide to be stupid. It’s nature. Nature comes and goes."
One thing is certain every time Thanksgiving rolls around: Repeat customers always come back to Cabalo's Orchard for a bigger turkey.
"Once you've had one, you'll want a bigger one," Cabalo said.